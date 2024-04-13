Run or walk the miles for bereaved parents

13 April 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Now that the evenings a little longer, many people will be setting themselves a target to take part in a 5km, 10km or even a full marathon. Regardless of the distance, setting a target can give one the motivation to train and prepare for an upcoming event. If you are considering taking part in any of the marathons in 2024, national charity, Anam Cara would love if you would consider fundraising for them.

Some such events include, on the 5th May, the wonderful women in the West will raise much needed funds for local charities. Since it’s formation in 2010, the West of Ireland Womens Mini Marathon has donated over €1.5 million to great causes across the West.

On Sunday 2nd June, over 40,000 women will take to the streets of Dublin, to take on the 10km route, in the Womens Mini Marathon. Each year, the Anam Cara team grows, and we would love for many more to join us on the day. Soak up the atmosphere before the event as we all gather pre-race, run, jog or walk at your own pace on the day and then meet up after for that feelgood factor. On the same day, the people of Cork will take to the streets for their marathon, half marathon and 10km.

Every cent raised by those taking part in the above events or any marathons across the country, will ensure our support services for bereaved parents continue to thrive nationwide.

On Tuesday 16th April, Anam Cara will hold their West Cork meeting in The Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakility @ 7:15pm. All bereaved parents are welcome, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death. Any bereaved parent in the West Cork area and surrounds are welcome to attend.

If you are taking part in an event in 2024 and raising funds for Anam Cara, contact them now for your fundraising pack. Anam Cara can be contacted on 085 2888888 or by email info@anamcara.ie