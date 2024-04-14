Cork International Choral Festival launch 2024 programme highlights

14 April 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The city of Cork will be alive with music this May bank holiday weekend as the Cork International Choral Festival returns from 1st – 5th May. Organisers are gearing up for a spectacular five-day event featuring choirs from around the globe and a lineup of exciting performances and workshops. Now in its 69th year, the Cork International Choral Festival is one of Europe’s most prestigious choral events, bringing together singers from all over Ireland, Europe, and beyond. With over 90 venues hosting gala performances, competitions, fringe concerts, and free public performances, there will be music everywhere you turn in Cork city and county.

Highlights of the 2024 programme include the popular Afternoons in the Atrium at Clayton Hotel, the Cobh Fringe Festival featuring choirs at scenic locations, and a new venue at the Marina Market. The festival will also feature the prestigious Fleischmann International Trophy competition, the Cork School of Music Symphony Orchestra, and performances by renowned choirs like the State Choir LATVIJA and Chamber Choir Ireland. The festival also features the exciting finale of Ireland’s Choir of the Year competition, showcasing the best Irish choirs alongside international talent. Whether you’re a music lover or just looking to experience something new, the Cork International Choral Festival invites you to get involved and participate in the various workshops, events and performances on offer.

Highlights include the Afternoons in the Atrium, Clayton Hotel which returns on Saturday and Sunday 4th & 5th May, Cobh Fringe Festival, which will see choirs singing in locations such as St. Colman’s Cathedral, Christ Church, The Heritage Centre, Bandstand on the Promenade and Several local Schools. And a new venue for 2024 will see choirs signing at the Marina Market on Saturday 4th May.

Other exciting events during the festival itself will include the hotly contested annual Fleischmann International Trophy competition, which offers audiences the opportunity to hear some of the world’s top amateur choir’s competing for one of Europe’s most prestigious choral prizes.

Audiences will also enjoy the Cork School of Music (CSM) Symphony Orchestra and Fleischmann Choir who will present Stanford at 100 – Stabat Mater, the composer’s iconic piece for the Opening Gala Concert on Wednesday 1st.

On Thursday night one of Europe’s most well-known choirs, The State Choir LATVIJA, will perform in Cork City Hall. The renowned choir is internationally acclaimed both for its academic excellence as well as its innovative projects. The choir has participated in recordings produced by Naxos, Warner Brothers, Harmonia Mundi, Wergo and Ondine

St. Finbarre’s Cathedral will reverberate beautifully to the sounds of Chamber Choir Ireland who will give the premier performance of the winning composition of the 2024 Seán Ó Riada composition competition.

With the prestigious feature event for Irish choirs – Ireland’s Choir of the Year – taking place during the festival, along with an eclectic array of international competitions and musical styles set to be performed over the five days, Cork is the certainly the place to be for the sweet sounds of music in the run up to and during the May bank holiday weekend.

Finally the much loved Fringe Choral Festival returns this year to Cobh. Exciting venues will include the majestic St. Colman’s Cathedral, the Sirius Art Centre, Christchurch (Cobh) and a Choral Trail which includes Cobh Band Stand, Cobh Heritage Centre, and the Commodore Hotel with a different choir performing every half hour throughout the afternoon on 4th and 5th May.

The Cork International Choral Festival is supported by the Arts Council, Fáilte Ireland, Cork City Council and Cork County Council.

Festival Tickets will be live on www.corkchoral.ie