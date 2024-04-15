Preparing for Exam Season: 5 tips to leave you feeling more confident

15 April 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Are you currently preparing for the Junior Cert, Leaving Cert or college and university exams? The run-up to exams can be a stressful time for some people, with many students left feeling that they have not prepared enough. There are plenty of people who feel like this but rest assured, you still have plenty of time to get some really valuable study done and leave yourself feeling more confident for your exams. Using these top five tips, which are proven to work, you will enter your exams feeling reassured and well prepared.

1. Make sure you’re always prepared for class

No matter how close you are to exam season, you should always be prepared for your classes. You will learn some of the most valuable information in the classroom, including the layout of your upcoming exam, so being present and ready to take plenty of notes is extremely important!

To be prepared for class, you will need to have the correct textbooks, notebooks and copies. We’ve all been there; we’ve opened our bags and found the wrong reading material! One way to avoid this early in the year is by using a Brother label printer to clearly label all of your books and notes, so you always have the correct study material when you need it. You’ll thank yourself for thinking of using a label printer when you’re reaching for your books!

As well as clearly labelled reading material, you should have a range of stationery, such as pens, pencils, highlighters and more, for any of your classes. Turning up to class without these writing supplies might mean you miss out on taking down important information, so it’s always better to be organised and ready. Remember, you will also need these writing supplies on the day of your exam!

2. Create a study plan that suits you

Creating a study plan is one of the best ways to keep yourself on track when preparing for an exam. It’s never too late to create an effective study plan, so grab a diary or whiteboard and start planning your week or month ahead of time! Firstly, identify time that you have available and could dedicate to study. Whether these are short or long periods, you will be able to review your notes and learn some information that will help you become more confident in your subjects. You will want to allocate specific time slots for each subject, allocating a little more time to areas you feel need some extra attention. By spending time studying a little bit of each subject every day or week, you will be increasing your knowledge and preparing for every exam bit by bit.

When you are creating your study plan, it is important to remember that it needs to suit you! If you have hobbies or other commitments like a part-time job, you will need to work them into your schedule too! If after a week or so you feel like the plan you have created does not suit you, revise and adjust where necessary. Do this as often as you need and you should find a plan that suits you and means your study time is more effective.

3. Revise past exam papers and take notes

Another way you can prepare for your exams is by completing past exam papers and this will often leave you feeling more confident. Not only will you be revising the subject at hand, but you will also be learning how questions are formatted in the exam and what is tested year after year.

For short questions, you are typically asked for definitions and accurate answers, so get some flashcards, sticky notes and highlighters and get learning! If you don’t already have these supplies, Irish suppliers, such as 123ink Ireland, stock and deliver study materials like this the next business-day. You won’t have to wait around for them all week and can start creating flashcards to memorise almost immediately!

For long questions, you will need to familiarise yourself with how to construct and write these answers with as much valuable information as possible. Unfortunately, that means you will spend quite some time writing out long answers, but we promise it will be worth it!

Once you have reviewed the past exam papers, answered the questions and taken notes on questions you think might be of great importance for your upcoming exams, you will be well on your way to becoming more prepared for exams!

4. Rest and recharge when necessary

It can be hard to stay motivated all the time! Sometimes we have a dip in concentration and struggle to focus on our study material. This is completely normal and might be a sign that it’s time to take a small break. Despite what you may think, studying non-stop can actually be counterproductive and can often lead to burnout and fatigue. By taking scheduled breaks, or breaks just when you feel you need them, you will allow your brain to recharge, allowing you to concentrate better when you do start studying again. This will actually help you retain the information you’re learning and help you stay mentally sharp!

Step away from your books, get some fresh air, Vitamin D or even just a cup of tea. Making time for rest during your study periods is important when preparing for exams as it will help you avoid exhaustion and can even improve your mood.

5. Practice self-care!

Remember to look after yourself! Studying can be exhausting, so you must take every measure to maintain your well-being and minimise your stress levels.

Make sure you’re getting enough sleep

Good sleep will pay off! Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep each night when preparing and during exams. Sleep is essential for memory consolidation, will leave you well rested and with better energy levels. This will get you off to a good start for a day of study or exams.

Eat well and stay hydrated

Make sure you are eating nutritious brain food, such as nuts, seeds, berries, eggs, cheese and fish as these will keep your energy up while studying. Caffeine, sugary snacks and processed foods can lead to energy crashes, so you should avoid snacking on these as much as possible in the lead up to exams.

While sugary drinks and caffeine might give you a burst of energy, this will not last for a long period, so it is better to stay hydrated with water! Drinking plenty of water will help maintain cognitive function, which will be important for learning and in exams.

Exercise or move around as much as possible

We should all aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days, so staying active is not something you should ignore while preparing for exams. Including some light exercise into your schedule will improve your mood and leave you feeling fresh!

Deep breaths!

When we’re feeling panicked or nervous, our breaths can become rapid and shallow. This can often happen while preparing for exams and is completely normal. Practising deep breathing can help alleviate nerves! Begin by taking deep, slow breaths in through your nose and out through your mouth. Do this for several minutes and you will feel the nerves easing.

Once you incorporate all of these tips into your study routine, you should see a difference in how confident you feel about upcoming exams. Just remember, you’ve got this!

We wish you every success in your exams!