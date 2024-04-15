Craps unveiled: A beginner’s guide to mastering the game – All you need to know

15 April 2024

By Roger Kennedy

Craps is a long-standing favorite casino game that many people including its players have appreciated for many years now. It is based on rolling a pair of dice and making different bets on the final result of the game. Regardless of its apparently cumbersome layout and jargon, craps can be comprehended through a sophisticated approach to its principles and techniques.

Today, we will be walking you through the basic craps mechanics at Fortune Panda. You will learn the rules of the game, types of bets, and strategies to enhance your success chances.

How do craps actually work?

Learning the craps scheme is really not as hard as it seems at the beginning. At its foundation, craps is regarded as a game of luck where the players cannot predict the outcome of the roll of a dice or the series of dice roll.

The game is usually played not at a random place but on a specially constructed table with a top that depicts particular betting options. At the beginning of every round, the “come out roll” takes place, the purpose of which is to determine a point based on the shooter, which is the player with the dice, rolling a value of 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, or 10.

When the point has been fixed, the task for the shooter is to roll this spot once more, which should be done before the shooter will have to roll 7, because it’s the end of the turn.

When it comes to betting with craps on Fortune Panda, the players have multiple options to choose from. In terms of the easiest wager a player can make, would be the “pass line bet”, which is a wager that the shooter will take the win or lose the game when tossing the come-out roll once.

Moreover, the “don’t pass bet” is a wagering against the shooter. However, the “come bet” is like the “pass line bet”, and can be made after the point is set, and the “field bet” is also similar to another bet where players are wagering their chips on some specific numbers being rolled.

How to up your craps game

Want to boost up your craps game? Skill in craps may seem to be a matter of pure luck by players, but there are still several tactics you can utilize in order to increase winnings in craps.

The more sophisticated strategy emphasizes the fact that bettors should be aware of and explore the various odds aside from the simple pass line and come bets. For instance, mastery of a variety of bets, like the place, odds, proposition, and so forth, will give you more options in your wagering and give you an opportunity to make extra gains out of game circumstances.

Another essential skill of being a successful craps player is bankroll management in which you learn how to control your bankroll. With such knowledge at your fingertips, when to place the bet and how much to bet can be the difference between making a profit in the game long term.

One of the most common methods is known as the 5-Count Method and involves players taking pauses for a given number of rolls before engaging actively, which in turn helps extend the bankroll and minimizes losing streaks during runs of bad luck.