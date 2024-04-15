Cork Art Gallery loans 14 paintings to Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle

15 April 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

In its largest ever loan from a National Cultural Institution in the Republic of Ireland, Hillsborough Castle has been loaned 14 paintings from Crawford Art Gallery’s collection.

Hillsborough Castle is set to display these significant artworks from Crawford Art Gallery’s collection in their State Drawing Room, viewable via public tours that focus on art across the island of Ireland.

The State Drawing Room at Hillsborough Castle has long been known for its impressive collection of Irish art and now this major rehang has been announced by Historic Royal Palaces, the charity which manages the castle and gardens.

33 new works of art are now on view in a veritable who’s who of Irish art , that has been made possible by collaborations with a variety of lenders, including Crawford Art Gallery in Cork.

Catherine Martin, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media said:

“I warmly welcome this loan of works by the Crawford Art Gallery to Hillsborough Castle. The sharing of art between institutions and historic venues across the island of Ireland assists in bringing important works to new audiences, and contributes to a shared understanding of the island, as seen through the eyes of each artist. While each work reflects the artistic and interpretative style of the individual artist, they all reflect a deep love for the island of Ireland in all its diverse landscapes and seascapes. In addition, the loan is also symbolic of a deepening overall relationship between North and South. I saw this first-hand at the recent plenary meeting of the re-established North South Ministerial Council. I wish to offer my thanks to the Crawford Art Gallery and to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens for bringing together the fourteen works with those from other collections to create what is a unique window into our shared heritage.”

David Orr, Castle and Collections Manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, said: “The Drawing Room at Hillsborough Castle has always been a haven of Irish art, a celebration of our magnificent land and seascapes right through to incredible royal portraits by Irish artists. We are hugely proud of this new collection, and excited to work with a significant range of lenders, including our largest ever from the Republic of Ireland, from Crawford Art Gallery in Cork.”

The paintings, most of which are either by artists born in Northern Ireland or with connections to NI in their work or lives, are all 20th century works frequently featuring Irish landscapes imbued with a distinctive sense of place such as:

Landscapes by husband-and-wife painters Paul Henry, born in Belfast, and Grace Henry, born in Scotland. The couple lived on Achill Island for a time and were instrumental in founding the Society of Dublin Painters.

Belfast-born Colin Middleton’s Moonlight Ballyholme (1953), painted when the artist moved with his family to live in Bangor, Co Down.

Belfast artist John Luke’s The Locks at Edenderry (1944). A shipyard riveter in his late teens, he went on to study at Belfast College of Art, winning a scholarship to continue his studies at Slade School of Art in London. \

Later in April, the gallery will add two further pieces – Off the Donegal Coast by Jack B. Yeats and The Dressmaker by Margaret Clarke – to this significant re-hang.

Hillsborough Castle, near Lisburn, is one of Historic Royal Palaces’ six sites. The others are Kew Palace, Kensington Palace, The Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, and Banqueting House at Whitehall.

“Crawford Art Gallery are delighted to contribute to this cross-border initiative and are proud to be able to loan these significant works to Hillsborough Castle,” Crawford Art Gallery Director Mary McCarthy said.

“Northern Irish artists have made a major impact on the history and furtherance of Irish art, as evinced by the large number of works of immense beauty and interest by Northern Irish artists in Crawford Art Gallery’s collection.”

“We hope to collaborate on future exhibitions, and feel this is the foundation of a positive relationship, with much to build on. I think it is emblematic of the hunger, amongst the arts in particular, to continue to strengthen a mutually nurturing North-South relationship.”

Hillsborough Castle’s new display will be on view in the State Drawing Room until January 2027. Additional lenders of the collection include NI Civil Service, Down County Museum, Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum, Co-Operation Ireland, Northern Ireland Office and King Charles III of the UK.