5 May 2024

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Interactive visual arts, craft and design festival STAMP returns to Cork city on 16-18 May for its third year. The programme includes the popular STAMP market and hands-on demonstrations, workshops, and exhibitions at the Triskel Arts Centre. Organised by benchspace, Cork Craft & Design, Sample-Studios and Shandon Art Studios, most of the 35 planned events — celebrating and supporting local creativity — are free, but booking is required for some. For further information see stampcork.ie.

The STAMP market, which will have 25 exhibitors this year, takes place on 17 and 18 May. Free family-friendly workshops also taking place — all on 18 May — include a pre-teen and teen DJing and music production lesson with Stevie G; and a mixed-media model boat workshop by Leah Murphy. There will be a lesson on creating crazy creatures with children’s book illustrator Olivia Golden; and gelli plate printing. Tickets are free but limited and booking is essential.

Further free events include free woodturning demos — lathe-making buttons and boxes with woodturner Tony Farrell (17 May) and wooden bowls with John O’Shea (May 18); a demonstration on ceramic slipcasting with Inés Pintó (17 May); and dry point etching and chine collé printing with Paul McKenna (17 May). There’s a zine-making workshop with Elize de Beer (18 May); an impressed printing press workshop (17 May); and a painter’s guide to colour theory and colour mixing (18 May).

Visual artist Shane O’Driscoll, known for his striking large-scale murals, will be joined by textiles artist Mary Palmer for a free panel discussion (16 May). Other free talks include Design Declares! Ireland, a group of designers, design studios and institutions promoting sustainability (16 May); Strategies for Approaching Buyers by Clive Salter (16 May); and an overview on exhibition making by Lavit Gallery Director, Brian Mac Domhnaill (17 May). Visual artists — Jane Hayes, Chris Finnegan and Rachel Doolin — share their experiences

of making work in collaboration with young children (17 May).

Speaking on the festival, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy said: “STAMP is about igniting a passion for creativity in the hearts of local people, and I am pleased that the festival is running for a third year and inspiring the people of Cork once again. Last year it was great to see over 4,000 people in attendance and hopefully, we’ll see the same this year. I’m looking forward to seeing visitors of all ages

embrace and celebrate the wide range of talent we have right here in Cork city.”

Michelle Carew, Arts Officer of Cork City Council added: “This is a chance for visitors from Cork and beyond to embrace their creativity and gain new insight into the work of our talented artists, craftspeople and designers who are contributing to Cork’s cultural vibrancy. We want to shed light on the local talent here in Cork and allow people to experience some creativity for themselves.”

Further workshops include a beginner-level lino printing workshop — suitable for 12s and over — with John Bastow from Solas Agus Scáth (17 & 18 May); basket making from Kilcoe Studios (17 May), who will also be running a straw craft workshop and weaving a rush mat for children (18 May).

There is a needle felting workshop to create a ‘wool painting’ with Emily Thompson (18 May); Jinling Jin’s Oil Painting Workshop (18 May); and product styling photography by Egle Laukyte from Artisan Chronicles (17 May). There will be a lampshade workshop with Mr Kite Designs; and make-your-own woven laser-cut lampshade with Shady.ie, both on 17 May while Barbara Hubert holds a make-your-own notebook workshop on 18 May.

Emma Jacobs, Festival Manager of STAMP Festival said: “STAMP is about creating opportunities for our members to fully contribute to Cork city and society. By allowing members of the public to speak to and work with our artists, makers and crafters closely over the weekend, we’re ensuring our team makes their well-deserved mark on Cork’s future. With our exciting programme of events, we hope to see visitors of all ages attend over the weekend and celebrate the work of the talented creatives living here in Cork.”