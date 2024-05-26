Cork PR firm rebrands

26 May 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

When ‘Fuzion’ was founded in 2000, its simple mission was to help clients tell their stories effectively to their target audiences. The agency was built on the strategy of providing a perfect blend of services that clients may require to deliver successful campaigns.

Roll on 24 years, this mission remains the same, the founding strategy of a fusion of services was successful and this together with the evolving landscape of communications, supported this multi award winning communications agency to develop into one of Ireland’s leading Brand Communication Consultancies.

Fuzion has just revealed a contemporary rebrand to highlight the future focused concept of “Brand Communications”, which offers clients a seamless approach to communications and design with specialist but connected divisions of Consumer, Corporate & Public Affairs, Digital, Brand and Design.

Fuzion Founder and Partner, Deirdre Waldron, commented: “Client retention has formed the backbone of our success over the past 24 years and together with our clients we face the challenges together whether that is Brexit, the Pandemic, the drive towards sustainability, the ever changing digital landscape, talent attraction and retention.

Fuzion Partner, Greg Canty stated: Communications in 2024 is complex and in Fuzion we strive to make this very simple for clients by providing all of the different services seamlessly under one roof. While most organisations struggle to reach their audiences by coordinating the services from different service providers, we have carefully built a full solution with experts from different disciplines working together with one clear goal.

Paul Ruane, Head of Brand at Fuzion: “Everything we do at Fuzion is delivered with the purpose of influencing the perceptions and managing the reputations of our clients’ brands, whether that’s a press release, advertising campaign, digital marketing strategy, brand development or other creatives. Both written and visual communications have a direct effect on our clients’ brands, and we have a full team to manage all areas of their communications. The new brand identity for Fuzion reflects how it offers far more than just traditional PR and Design. The overall offering is of significant value to clients, where we can act as an extended part of their team to help clients build their brands.”

Fuzion is a national brand communications agency with offices in Dublin and Cork. Fuzion has an extensive client portfolio working with high-profile national and international brands across a wide range of industries including the public sector, non profit, maritime, energy, hospitality and tourism, professional services, food and beverage, retail, philanthropy and social well-being.