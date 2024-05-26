Defining the Target Audience of Your Events

26 May 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

As an event planner, your target market may shift from event to event, and your marketing approach will adapt accordingly. A targeted audience is the focus of communication in an effective marketing plan. This is the intended audience. They are the perfect guests for that particular event. Selling the appropriate experience to the right audience makes event marketing much easier.

You need to know your target market to reduce costs and focus your marketing efforts on where they will be most successful. You can personalize your marketing by using targeted marketing. When someone receives your marketing materials, they will feel that you are genuinely interested in helping them and that you know who they are.

The need that your event business fills is directly related to having a strong understanding of your target audience. So, how do you identify to the specific need or interest of your target audience? How can you be aware of the particulars of the person you are attempting to reach to ensure you are in touch? Read on!

Adapt To Accommodate Your Audience

You won’t always target the same audience for your subsequent event as you did for your last one. To begin with, your event might not be the same as the last one. Second, it’s possible that your marketing brought in new clients who weren’t included in your social media profiles and research. Your target audience should always be viewed as a brand-new group of individuals with whom you must get to know and build a rapport.

Focus Groups

Focus groups are a “traditional” method of closing the communication gap between your events and your intended audience. Asking people directly about their thoughts on your events via a brief virtual call might be a simple way to determine their thoughts. Since the insights you gain from interactions will come from the people you seek to reach, you can trust them. Participants may be chosen from your subscription list or social media accounts.

Get Personal in Your Marketing

You can create your distinctive voice after you understand what your target audience is hearing and how they hear it. If you operate in the wellness sector, discuss wellness and current trends in the event business as part of your brand voice. Your audience will be more engaged just like players on NetBet sports betting if your social media posts have a specific, intimate tone. Be conversational bold, and share your thoughts on current events, especially on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Learn From Your Competitors

You can also examine your competitors’ digital marketing strategies to learn more about how to interact with your target audience effectively. You should check out their websites, social media profiles, content kinds, posting frequency, and publishing trends. Examine the frequency of their image or video postings and the composition of the content. You may also consider the voice and tone of their website and social media copy. This can serve as motivation for your online advertising.

Analyze Your Previous Attendees

This can help you understand what is effective and how to make improvements to attract more of your target audience. Those who follow your social media accounts and have attended your events can provide you with trustworthy feedback.

You can send out a survey to your audience asking them to share their favourite moments from your most recent event, suggest speakers or performers for future events, suggest venues and themes that they like, and provide examples of previous events they have attended that you could use as a source of ideas.

To Sum Up

Recall that prospective attendees are just some of the people in your target audience. Speaking with potential sponsors, venue owners, caterers, decorators, and other parties involved in your event is also important. It’s not only about getting people to your events; you also want to draw in possible partners and future event prospects. As a result, ensure that your marketing appeals to and pulls attention from every member of your target audience.