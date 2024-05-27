SuperValu Skibbereen achieves 48% carbon reduction in the past 12 months

27 May 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

West Cork store has invested €1.3 million on sustainability measures to date

SuperValu Skibbereen has achieved a 48% carbon reduction since implementing sustainable initiatives over the last year.

As part of the significant store investment, SuperValu Skibbereen has incorporated a number of sustainability upgrades to enhance the efficiency of the store. This includes the upgrading of refrigerators and freezers and the installation of LED lighting and Electric Shelf Edge Labels (eSELs). In addition to this, 182 solar panels will be installed at the store in the next few months, which will be the equivalent of powering 17 homes a year.

Supplementing these energy efficiencies, the store offers organic and eco-offerings to the forefront for customers, providing an enhanced organic section, loose fruit and vegetables, plant-based section, Taste of Local section and finally, a ‘Reduced to Clear’ section to help combat food waste.

Ruth Field of SuperValu Skibbereen said: “At SuperValu Skibbereen, we are acutely aware of the responsibility that rests with all of us in relation to climate action, both individually and collectively. The changes we have made in store because of our store revamp and the sustainability fund investment have allowed us to achieve a 48% carbon reduction. For example, we have installed new refrigeration with all doors running on environmentally friendly gas. We look forward to building on these actions and making every day real sustainable action accessible for our loyal customers. As a community hub, we are committed to reaching Net Zero by 2040 and we will continue to enhance sustainability measures across our store to play our part.”

To date, a total of 71 SuperValu stores have installed over 25,100 solar panels, generating enough electricity to power 2,115 homes in Ireland per year. 100 SuperValu stores will have solar panels by the end of 2025.

SuperValu retailers have achieved an estimated 12% carbon reduction in stores across the country over the last 2 years as a result of the Musgrave Sustainability Fund.

Luke Hanlon, Interim Managing Director SuperValu & Centra said: “Our stores are at the heart of communities around Ireland, and we are proud that our network of SuperValu retailers has shown real passion and enthusiasm to continue to lead by example and implement sustainability measures. The average percentage of the total electricity usage that comes from solar panels per store is between 15 and 20%. We are on track and are seeing constant efficiencies and improvements being made across our retail network. Consumers want us to do more, and we are focused on doing this and working with our retail partners to make every community a sustainable community. We want to make a real-lasting legacy for generations to come.”

In June 2022, Musgrave, the parent company of SuperValu, announced the first of its kind €25 million sustainability fund aimed at realising this target and reducing emissions across its operations, ultimately to achieve net zero by 2040. To do so, Musgrave is aiming to achieve a 46% reduction in carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030.

In the Republic of Ireland, Musgrave has committed €50,000 per SuperValu store. Stores across Ireland have implemented select sustainability initiatives based on each store’s needs and set-up, including upgrading freezers and refrigeration units, LED lighting retrofit, solar panels, and electronic shelf edge labels (eSEL).

Further details on Musgrave’s sustainability strategy can be found at https://www.musgravegroup.com/sustainability/