Day 2 of Cork Summer Show 2024 is underway at the showgrounds in Curraheen

16 June 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The first Day of the Cork Summer Show saw Curraheen Buzzing with Farming, Equestrian Events, Competitions, Music, Arts, Crafts, Food, Shopping and Acres of Entertainment

Day one of the Cork Summer Show 2024 wrapped up following a dazzling array of events, exhibitions and competitions at the Showgrounds in Curraheen.

Opened by Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy and the Mayor of County Cork Frank O’Flynn, the famous straw bale stage was alive with the sound of music, featuring performances by Jerry Fish, Fiona Kennedy, Beatlebums, and DJ X Comet on the decks.

Meanwhile, the Bacon and Basher Roadshow and Captain C-Man kept the kids entertained!

Foodies were in for a treat with tantalising recipes in the demonstration marquee. Highlights included a fragrant fusion of Sri Lankan spices by Athula Kruppuachchinge, a West Cork Prawn and Arancini Langoustine Bisque with Crab Slaw by Alexandre Petit of the Cork International Hotel, a Taste of Goa by Cristopher Braganza, and Deidre Doyle’s Cool Food School showing how healthy food for kids can be fun!

Meanwhile, there was a busy schedule at the Cattle show rings with competitions including: Young Showmanship, Dairy Shorthorn, Jersey, Pedigree Holstein Friesians, Beef Shorthorn, Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Simmentals, Limousin, Belgian Blue, Commercial Beef Cattle, Rare Breeds, Breeder’s Choice, Special Prizes and the Overall Beef Champion.

Equestrians enjoyed an exciting lineup of pony classes including In Hand Connemara, Ridden & Performance Connemara, Ridden Show Hunter Ponies, Pony Broodmare & Young Stock, Welsh Ponies, Kerry Bog Ponies, Miniature Horses & Shetlands, Lead Rein & First Ridden, Open Show Pony & Family/Local Pony and Working Hunter Ponies.

The Pet Dog Show, a favourite highlight of the Cork Summer Show also took place.

Arts, Craft, and Bakery competitions had a busy schedule, featuring a wide range of entries in ISA Champions Qualifiers, Homemade, Handcrafts, Needlework, Art, Photography, Baking, Jams, Children’s Arts & Crafts, Children’s Bakery and Photography

In Floral Art, four competition classes were run at novice, intermediate and open level while in Horticulture, the Flowers & Plants and Fruit and Vegetable competitions saw a stunning range of entries.

To view details of all of the show winners, visit: https://www.corksummershow.com/show-results (updating dynamically as winners are announced).

With a promising weather forecast for today (Sunday), the organisers look forward to an even more exciting line up, as day two of the Cork Summer Show 2024 kicks off in style!

While tickets are available at the gate, you can save time and pick up those last-minute tickets online by visiting www.corksummershow.com where you’ll also find the full line up for Sunday’s show!