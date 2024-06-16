Cork Airport MD appointed as chair of Irish Tourism Industry Confederation

16 June 2024

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

ITIC is Ireland’s primary representative body for the tourism and hospitality industry, comprising of stakeholders from a large cross section of tourism interests and businesses from across the state.

Niall MacCarthy assumes the role of Chairperson on a two-year term, taking over from Elaina Fitzgerald Kane of Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel & Spa, Adare.

An experienced aviation executive and Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland, Niall has worked in various roles across daa Group since 2000 at Dublin, Shannon, Cork, and Jeddah airports. Prior to joining daa, he worked at Dunnes Stores Head Office in Dublin for seven years. Previously, Niall also served two terms as Chair of Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe) Regional Airports Forum in Brussels – the voice of Europe’s 400 regional airports.

Founded in 1984, ITIC members include accommodation providers, transport companies, airports, incoming tour operators, food and beverage providers, visitor attractions, educators, activities, outdoor pursuits, and business tourism organisations. With a value of over €10 billion, the Irish tourism industry employs one in eight in the Irish workforce, supporting 254,000 jobs.

Speaking on his election as Chairperson, Niall MacCarthy said “I am delighted to be elected as the 21st Chairperson of ITIC, a renowned and respected organisation that is the voice of tourism and hospitality interests, the largest indigenous industry in the country and biggest regional employer”. Paying tribute to his predecessor, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, he added “She has served the industry passionately and with distinction and the tourism sector owes her an enormous debt of gratitude.” He went on to say “Tourism and hospitality are in our blood in Ireland, but we should never take our industry for granted. Like all important industries, tourism needs continuing focus and policy support from Government to ensure it grows and thrives into future. We in ITIC look forward to working with our industry partners and in collaboration with Government and State Agencies to grow Ireland’s tourist numbers, value and employment base sustainably over the next few years.”

Eoghan O’Mara-Walsh, CEO, Irish Tourism Industry Confederation said: “Niall will be a really strong Chairperson of ITIC and will represent member interests strongly as we look to grow the sector for the benefit of business, the exchequer and employment.”