Community Spirit Award for Shine Centre for Autism in Carrigaline

16 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Shine Centre for Autism in Carrigaline is recognised for services provided since 2001

The Shine Centre for Autism in Carrigaline has been honoured for its dedication to providing invaluable services, support and information to children with autism and their families. The charity was set up by a group of parents in 2001 to meet the needs of families in the community and the team has worked with hundreds of children from across Cork city and county.

The Shine Centre is the latest recipient of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards which recognise people who selflessly give their time and dedication to the benefit of others.

The Shine Centre provides a wide range of services and programmes for children, adolescents and teenagers with autism as well as support and training services for parents, siblings and educators.

The staff are focused on the best outcomes for both the child and family and are committed to providing each child with the opportunity to reach their full potential. Parents are offered practical advice, knowledge and information during that journey.

There are a number of different sectors within The Shine Centre such as early intervention classes, family support services, behavioural support and parent coaching services.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said; “The Shine Centre is a wonderful example of how people within a community went above and beyond to help others. From their small beginnings in 2001, the organisation has grown and now provides support and services to not only the local community in Carrigaline but to children with autism and their families right across Cork and beyond. I’d like to congratulate the entire Shine Centre team and wish them the very best of luck with the future of the organisation.”

Eoin Motherway, Chairperson of the Shine Centre said; “We were delighted to be announced as one of the monthly winners of the 2024 Community Spirit Award from the Cork International Hotel. It is great to see a business like the Cork International Hotel make the effort to acknowledge organisations like Shine who work in the community where their customers and staff live and work. We feel that this award acknowledges the ongoing work of our fantastic team at the Shine Centre and the wonderful children and families we support.”

The judging panel for the Community Spirit Awards are made up of a mixture of representatives from the public and private sector within the community.

