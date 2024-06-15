7 biodiversity projects in County Cork approved for Govt funding

15 June 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, has announced that € 2.8 million has been awarded to local authorities to carry out biodiversity projects through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF).

First established in 2018, the Local Biodiversity Action Fund was created to assist local authorities in the implementation of actions in support of biodiversity. A total just over €8.6m has been granted to local authorities through the LBAF since the scheme launched.

Minister Noonan said: “Local Authorities play a vital role in addressing the biodiversity crisis and in this important week for biodiversity, I’m delighted to see a record number of projects approved through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund 2024. The benefits realised by the locally-led projects created through this Fund are shared by all of us, not least local communities. As more and more Biodiversity Officers join the ranks of our local authorities through the Biodiversity Officer Programme, I know that the benefits for nature and people that this Fund provide are only going to grow. I’d like to congratulate the successful applicants and wish them the very best of luck in the implementation of their projects this year.’

Engagement with communities and local authorities is crucial to the implementation of Irelands 4th National Biodiversity Action Plan, launched in January this year. The LBAF is operated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and represents a commitment to support implementation of the Irelands 4th NBAP at community, county and regional level. The Fund recognises the importance of the work carried out by local authorities through their Biodiversity and Heritage Officers. All 31 local authorities applied for and will receive funding this year, with a total of 233 projects approved, covering a range of biodiversity related activities, including invasive alien species control, bird and bat conservation, wetland surveys and community biodiversity awareness and training.

Niall O’Donnchú, Director General, NPWS said: “We’re so impressed with the diversity and creativity of these projects. Partnership is the engine that will deliver the National Biodiversity Action Plan. By working with local authorities, we can make a difference in communities on the ground, and that combined effort will make a huge impact in delivering on the ambition of the plan.”

Projects approved this year include:

A two-year project involving 29 local authorities recording the Irish mayfly

Six local authorities will participate in the Hare’s Corner project looking to create new habitats for biodiversity

Carlow County Council will survey protected and rare flora species across the county over the next three years

Wexford County Council will devise a programme of biodiversity training for the staff in the Council

Sligo County Council will carry out an Invasive Alien Species programme across the county, mainly treating Giant Hogweed

Dublin City Council will carry out a Biodiversity Stewardship programme

Kerry County Council are building a Strategic Alliance for the Management of Marine Biodiversity

Supported projects in the county of Cork are:

Conservation Management Plan for Garrylucas Beach/ White Strand beach €12,750 Barleycove Ecological Condition Surveys. €12,750 Cork Barn Owl Conservation Initiatives €8,500 Bride Valley Invasive Alien Species Management Project €21,250 Newt Habitat Creation and Citizen Science Project, Gallanes Lough, Clonakilty €11,220 Cape Clear – Invasive Alien Species (Phase Two) €4,250 Recording Irish mayfly – establishing conservation status €1,289

For the full list of projects in 31 local authority areas, click Download.