Cork’s biggest rooftop bar gets a brand-new refurb as they announce ‘Summer Social’ themed nights perfect for work parties

15 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Customised themed nights and full venue available for up to 800 people

Late-night venue Voodoo Rooms have refurbished their iconic rooftop terrace ahead of the launch of their ‘Summer Socials’ themed nights which will run across June, July and August.

Voodoo’s rooftop – the biggest in Cork – has got a brand-new look for the first time since 2019 and is the perfect spot for summer work parties and team building activities in a premium city centre location.

‘Summer Socials’ at Voodoo Rooms will see the venue transformed for three separate theme nights which include a Race Night on June 22nd, Casino Night on July 20th and Games Night on August 17th.

Tickets for each event are available on Eventbrite.

Larger groups have been advised to email Voodoo Rooms directly at social@voodoorooms.ie for group rates and concessions.

Included in the ticket price for each themed night is complimentary party food and drinks, live music entertainment from 7-11pm and entry to Voodoo Rooms for those looking to get the most out of the grand stretch in the summer evenings.

Those interested in having their own private customised themed night can also get in touch with the venue, which can accommodate groups between 50 and 800 depending on requirements with options to book the rooftop or the full venue.

‘Summer Socials’ comes on the back off their sellout success with the summer edition of their Popscene Party Cruise.

Speaking ahead of the Summer Socials launch, Director of Voodoo Rooms’ Stephen Forde said:

“We’re delighted to be launching the Summer Socials themed nights on the back of a number of sellout events such as our recent Voodoo

Vogue Fashion Show and the Popscene Party Cruises, we have a packed schedule over the next couple of months so expect further announcements over the next number of months,“ he concluded.

Further information on Voodoo Rooms’ upcoming events is available on www.voodoorooms.ie