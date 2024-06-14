Uisce Éireann commence construction of new state-of-the-art wastewater pumping station in Midleton

14 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, will shortly commence works to construct a new wastewater pumping station in North Midleton.

These works mark the final phase of the Midleton Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF) Wastewater Project, which commenced in 2022 and represents a €24 million investment by Uisce Éireann. The project is being delivered as part of Uisce Éireann’s Growth and Development Programme.

Infrastructure Delivery Programme Manager for Uisce Éireann, Lisa Cogan said “We are delighted to be advancing the Midleton North pumping station and rising main. This project milestone represents another great step towards the development of essential new housing and businesses in the East Cork area.”

“We will continue to work closely with the community in Midleton as we deliver this project. Uisce Éireann is committed to playing its part in the national drive to provide homes by developing and prioritising the delivery of key water services infrastructure. When completed, this project will provide the additional wastewater capacity needed to service new homes and businesses in Midleton, enabling the town to thrive both socially and economically in the years to come.”

This phase of the Midleton LIHAF project involves the construction of a new wastewater pumping station in lands adjacent to Mill Road in Midleton, and approximately 1km of rising main to connect to the Water Rock wastewater pumping station, which involves crossing the Owenacurra River.

Works completed on the Midleton LIHAF project to date include the construction of 6km of wastewater pipeline from Knockgriffin to Carrigtwohill, and new gravity sewer pipeline from the Nordic Enterprise Park to the Northern Relief Road roundabout.

A new wastewater pumping station at Water Rock has also been constructed and is currently being commissioned. When the Midleton LIHAF project is complete, this pumping station will carry wastewater flows from the planned pumping station in Midleton North to the Carrigtwohill Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Geda Construction Ltd. has been appointed to deliver construction works on behalf of Uisce Éireann. Site clearance works have been completed, with main construction works anticipated to commence in later this month. Works to install the new rising main will require traffic management along Mill Road and the Northern Relief Road, which will be agreed in consultation with Cork County Council. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie.