Clonakilty’s Main Street was transformed into an open air restaurant

16 June 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon opens the 6th annual Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival as thousands celebrate West Cork’s food scene

The crowds descended on West Cork’s foodie scene at the popular seaside town of Clonakilty this weekend as celebrity chef Kevin Dundon officially opened the Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival on Saturday 15 June.

From its humble beginnings in 2016, as a celebratory event to mark the end of improvement works to the town of Clonakilty, the Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival has grown to become West Cork’s hottest meal ticket with award-winning food producers and restaurants showcasing their finest cuisine every year in June.

Celebrating Ireland’s finest food producers and restaurateur’s hailing from Clonakilty and the West Cork region, the Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival included street food stalls from 13 food vendors, welcoming new Clonakilty businesses The Little Island Resort, The Pike Deli and Wazzy Woo.

Renowned West Cork hotelier’s The Emmet Hotel, Clonakilty Park Hotel, O’Donovan’s Hotel and the Celtic Ross Hotel were joined by Clonakilty’s thriving cafes and restaurants to create a dazzling menu that catered for over 2000 diners to create Clonakilty’s biggest ever outdoor dining experience.

Also included on the menu were an array of tantilising dishes from Kirby’s at the Whale’s Tail, Oak Fire Pizza, Scannell’s Bar and Restaurant, The Alley Garden Bistro and Casey’s Bar and Restaurant to tickle those taste buds.

Food ticket holders had the choice of a delicious menu serving up seasonal and home-grown produce as well as vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Highlights included fresh Union Hall hake, lobster and crab cakes, smashed black bean elote tacos, pulled pork, roast beef bap, Indian chicken korma curry, Bushby’s strawberry & vanilla cream maritozzi, and many more.

Ireland’s renowned chef Kevin Dundon of Dunbrody Country House in Wexford officially opened the carnival ahead of the food service as he praised the local culinary talents.

Speaking at the event Kevin Dundon said, “It’s a real pleasure to be in Clonakilty and it’s been a great day at the annual Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival. This year marks the sixth year of the festival and it’s amazing to see how much this event has grown and how it continues to bring the Clonakilty community together. I’d like to thank the organisers, volunteers and sponsors who make this event possible, and to Irish Yogurts Clonakilty and the restaurants participating today. West Cork has always been a haven for food lovers, and today’s menu has certainly showcased the culinary delights of Clonakilty.”

With something for everyone the Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival provided an eclectic mix of family friendly events and interactive entertainment. With live music from local bands The Monks, The Water Gypsies, Andrew & Kate Whelton, the Blackapple Bastards and Rebel Brass, to stilt walkers and jugglers serenading diners as they tucked into delicious dishes along rows of decorated tables.

Kevin O’Regan, an organiser of the event said, “Each year we have a great line up of food, entertainment and activities and this year it’s even bigger and better. We are pleased to welcome our new and existing local businesses on the menu alongside our special guest for the day, Kevin Dundon. The event really highlights the best of Clonakilty’s food scene and brings together everyone to create this unique dining experience. We are as equally thankful to all our volunteers, sponsors and our lead sponsor Irish Yogurts Clonakilty, without whom we wouldn’t be able to pull off such a brilliant event every year.”