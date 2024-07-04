Revenue Commissioners should collect derelict sites levy

4 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Councillor Laura Harmon has called for a swift change of approach to tackle the “dereliction scandal” in Cork City.

Labour Councillor for Cork City South West, Laura Harmon said:

Cork City Council received just 10% of an estimated €1.1 million in fines it levied in 2023 on owners of derelict sites in the city. Invoices of €1.109,324 were issued in 2023 with just over €102,000 collected. There are 700 vacant properties within and 2km radius of Cork City and this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the abandoned and dilapidated buildings in Cork City.

‘There are thousands of registered derelict sites across Ireland with over €20 million in uncollected levies. Labour is calling on the Government to empower the Revenue Commissioner to collect the monies associated with the Derelict Sites Levy to take serious action against property owners contributing to the housing crisis Ireland’s housing crisis.

“We know that the Derelict Sites Levy is rarely if ever collected, and owners often ignore collection notices. My first submitted questions to the Chief Executive of Cork City Council are on derelict properties. Without giving councils the powers and resources they need, nothing will change. We need a comprehensive plan to tackle dereliction.”

“If a debt is not paid to Revenue and you are not tax compliant, you cannot run your business. In the interest of the public good, it’s time to take on those who are hoarding vacant and derelict sites and put in place a comprehensive plan to tackle dereliction, collect money, and to ensure that sites are redeveloped or put up for sale to someone who wants to put them back into use.

“Compulsory Sales Orders are part of Scottish law and we should follow suit.”