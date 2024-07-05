Trigon Hotels named as one of the best workplaces in hospitality

5 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Trigon Hotels, which includes the Cork International Hotel and the Metropole Hotel, has been recognised as one of Ireland’s Best Workplaces in Hospitality in 2024.

The hotel group is one of 51 organisations which were announced by Great Place to Work. In its first year, the industry acknowledgement recognises the top hotels which are paving the way for greatness in the hospitality industry.

Over 39,575 employees in the hotel industry were invited to take part in a survey over the last couple of years. Great Place to Work were then able to investigate and understand the employee experience within these workplaces.

Having taken a thoughtful approach Trigon Hotels implemented a target solution strategy to attract talent, prioritise wellbeing, diversity and inclusion. As the quality of service is directly influenced by the attitudes and wellbeing of staff it is crucial to ensure that employees feel valued, supported, and motivated.

Trigon Hotels’ commitment to creating a positive work environment and great workplace culture has been recognised. By investing in their workforce through continuous professional development, fair compensation, and a positive work environment, the teams at the two hotels have built a resilient, dedicated workforce, essential for sustaining long-term success and competitiveness.

Strategic Director of HR at Trigon Hotels, Kathleen Linehan, said, “we are very proud to be recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in Hospitality in 2024. This acknowledgement means a lot to the entire team at Trigon Hotels. Our people are the core of our company and the heart of what we do. Creating partnerships and promoting innovation we in turn created an organisation where our team members are instrumental to our success. We are passionate in promoting the Irish Tourism & Hospitality industry as a decent work environment providing best in class employment and development opportunities. We are delighted to be recognised by Great Place to Work Ireland and we look forward to continuing our journey with our team members.”

Trigon Hotels recently introduced new gender identity, fertility treatment and menopause policies. Trigon Hotels also holds team appreciation days throughout the year with annual team awards, a long service award to celebrate the hard work and dedication of their team members, and even their very own ‘Trigon Celebrates Days’ where team members relax and enjoy a treat from the hotel.

This recognition uses the global standard Best Workplaces methodology as its basis. To be considered for this acknowledgment, participating organisations are required to be certified as a Great Place to Work first and be in the hotel sector.