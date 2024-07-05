Glanmire Ladies Basketball benefits from Texaco Support for Sport initiative

5 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Twenty-five Irish sports clubs to benefit from €125,000 funding initiative

Names have been announced of the 25 sports clubs chosen to receive funding under this year’s 2024 Texaco Support for Sport initiative.

In its fourth year, the scheme is hosted and organised by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand, with judging overseen by former Irish rugby international and well-known broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.

Of the clubs receiving funding this year, EUR35,000 is divided equally amongst seven soccer clubs, with a further EUR50,000 shared equally amongst three rugby clubs, three hurling clubs, two Gaelic football clubs, and two tennis clubs.

In addition, a further EUR40,000 is divided between eight clubs whose disciplines include archery, athletics, basketball, boxing, GAA (combined games), gymnastics, handball and squash, all receiving EUR5,000 in each case.

This year, regrettably, no qualifying entry was received in County Sligo and, as a result, the EUR5,000 award that might otherwise have gone to a deserving club in the county will remain unpresented.

Congratulating the winners, and praising the unstinting work of club officials and volunteers, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, acknowledged ‘the invaluable contribution’ that sports clubs make to the heart of community life in Ireland.

“The purpose of our Texaco Support for Sport initiative is to help ease financial pressure on sports clubs throughout the country and, since its inception, we are proud to have distributed over €500,000 to a variety of more than 100 Irish sports clubs to help them continue to play a pivotal role within their communities,” Mr. Twohig added.

An invitation to enter the 2025 Texaco Support for Sport initiative will issue again in the Autumn, with entries open to all clubs, including those whose application may have been unsuccessful previously.