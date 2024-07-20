Cost of buying a house has risen by €17,000 since this time last year – has your salary gone up by 17,000 or even 8,500?

20 July 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

National median home price is €335K – Urban prices rise by 7.3% y/y – Total sales volume drops by -/-13.5% y/y

Home sales prices in the Republic of Ireland have risen 5.3% compared to the same period last year, the Q2, 2024 Geowox Housing Market Report reveals. The median price for an Irish home sold in the first quarter of 2024 is €335K, +€17K compared to the same period in 2023.

The report includes all Q2 2024 entries in the Irish residential property price register.

Energy-efficient existing homes (A-B) achieved a median sales price of €405K, a €90K premium over the €315K for non-efficient homes (C-G). This energy-based comparison excludes new homes to gain a more precise understanding of the energy efficiency premium.

A total of 12,212 homes were sold in the 2nd quarter of the year -/-13.5% vs the same period in 2023. Co. Dublin had the highest number of sales in Q2’24 at 3,594 units. Median prices in Co. Dublin reached €450K. Meanwhile, home prices in Dublin city rose to €505K.

Total new home sales dropped year over year, at 2,411 homes, a change of -/-6.9%. New homes transacted at a median value of €399K, a €99K premium over the median for existing homes, at €300K.

Summarising the latest market trends, Geowox’s Head of data, Marco Giardina, observed, ‘Home transaction volume is on a strong downward trend. Meanwhile, prices maintain a steady growth path in rural and urban areas’.

Q1 2024 topline stats

Median Irish home price is €335K, +€17K year over year

County Dublin tops chart at a median of €450K (Dublin city €505K)

County Leitrim and Longford most affordable at a median of €170K

Rural home prices rose by +0.6%

Urban home prices rose by +7.3%

12,212 homes were sold (2,411 new / 9,801 existing)

Existing homes with BER (A-B) at a median €405K, a €90K premium to (C-G) at €315K

What is Geowox?

Geowox is an Irish home valuation firm, running Ireland’s only Automated Valuation Model (AVM) accredited by the European AVM Alliance. We offer home valuation and data services to leading mortgage lenders and investors. We offer automated, desktop, drive by and full visit home valuations. Our valuations are based on collecting and synthesising historical transaction data, detailed home characteristics, and relevant local information. Our valuation reports are suitable for any accounting, tax or mortgage purposes.