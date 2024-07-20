HURLING: Cork Airport Goes Red For Hurlers As Rebel Fever Takes Hold

20 July 2024, Saturday

By Tom Collins

The atmosphere at Cork Airport in anticipation of Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final reached fever pitch at Cork Airport as employees from across the airport arrived to work today decked out in red and white. The terminal at Cork Airport has been festooned with red and white bunting, flags and red uplighting all week. Cork Airport sends the very best wishes to Cork captain Seán O’Donoghue, the entire Cork senior hurling panel, Cork manager Pat Ryan and his backroom team, on their quest to bring Liam MacCarthy back to Leeside after a 19-year absence.

Cork Airport’s Asset Care, Maintenance and Electrical teams invested considerable time during the week to decorate the terminal building and arrange for the outside of the building to be lit red in the evenings.

For passengers travelling this Sunday who may want to watch the All-Ireland Hurling Final, the Craft Lane Bar & Restaurant in Departures will be showing the game live, while other large televisions in both the Departures and Arrivals areas will also be showing the game.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport added: “Our airport employees experienced huge challenges today Friday with the worldwide systems outage, but they smiled on through and all flights planned did depart although late. This is the same winning spirit which we hope will see the Cork Hurling team victorious in Croke Park on Sunday. Come on the Rebels from all at Cork Airport!”