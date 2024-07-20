Johnson & Johnson Secures Additional Land for Cork Manufacturing Site

20 July 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Johnson & Johnson recently announced that it has completed the purchase of a property located next to its existing Innovative Medicine manufacturing facility in Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork[1].

The property encompasses a 16.5-acre site, which will bring Johnson & Johnson’s total footprint in Ringaskiddy to 116.5-acres. The site includes a 15,730sqm industrial building and extensive parking facilities. When fitted out, the building will provide additional office accommodation, offering an enhanced workplace experience for employees at the existing manufacturing facility.

Speaking at the announcement, Dana Daneshvari, General Manager & Vice President Manufacturing Large Molecule Site, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Ringaskiddy said:

“The additional space will allow us to create a dynamic workplace environment that promotes collaboration, creativity, and well-being for our team. By expanding our footprint, we will be able to optimise our employee experience and enhance our ability to deliver for patients around the world.”

The fit-out works are expected to be completed by early 2027.