PlayMatrix: Pioneering the Future of Live Gaming

Online casinos have made a huge splash in the entertainment scene over the past few years, and are now firmly established as a mainstream activity worldwide.

Traditional brick and mortar casinos still hold a special place in the hearts of gamblers, but technology allows them to experience that thrill whenever and wherever they want.

Companies such as PlayMatrix are leading the way in this new era of online gaming by using the latest technology to create live casino experiences that closely match the real thing.

The Era of Live Casinos

Online gaming has come a long way since its early days. Modern-day players can experience the thrill of a real-life casino via their favourite digital device.

Live casinos offer a unique blend of technology and tradition. They have also become increasingly popular due to their ability to replicate the experience of a physical casino.

Players can interact with real dealers and place bets in real time. There is even a social feature that allows people to chat with other connected gamblers from around the globe.

Live casinos have become extremely popular, especially in the Republic of Ireland, although it’s unsurprising considering betting is a beloved pastime on the Emerald Isle.

Irish gamblers previously favoured land-based venues for their wagering activities, but live casinos have sparked a seismic shift in their habits.

The emergence of live casino games is part of a bigger shift towards digital entertainment that is further bolstered by technological advancements.

PlayMatrix Transforms the Live Gaming Scene

PlayMatrix is a next-generation company under the umbrella of the EveryMatrix franchise, and they are a major player in the iGaming industry as a whole.

The company is leading the charge in propelling the online casino sector to unprecedented heights and are a major reason why live games have become increasingly popular across the globe.

The company focuses on reducing operator costs, speeding up the time it takes to launch a product, and offering unparalleled customisation options.

This allows operators in Ireland and further afield to offer a bespoke range of exceptional live casino experiences to players, which ensures they stay loyal to the brand.

One of PlayMatrix’s standout establishments is their state-of-the-art studio in Georgia. The studio took two years to develop, but the end result was a jaw-dropping facility equipped with 21 physical tables and the capacity for over 100 virtual tables.

PlayMatrix supplies several games to companies that operate in Ireland, where the demand for live casino games is high. They use advanced chroma key technology, which sets them apart from other casino game providers.

This technology allows operators to create custom virtual casino environments, featuring personalised logos, colours and other game features.

For Irish operators, it allows them to tailor their offerings to the preferences of their local market, providing a more immersive gaming experience that resonates with their audience.

PlayMatrix’s integration with the EveryMatrix franchise means operators can access a vast library of games, including over 29,000 online slots, table games and instant win games.

PlayMatrix Helps Smaller Operators Flourish

It has traditionally been difficult for small casino operators to offer high-quality live dealer games due to budgetary restrictions.

However, PlayMatrix addressed the issue by introducing the groundbreaking chroma key technology that helps smaller platforms capitalise on the live gaming boom without breaking the bank.

The chroma key allows operators to create customised live dealer tables that appear to be part of their own dedicated casino environment.

The tech utilises the concept of a green screen that can be replaced with any digital image or video and is a game changer for smaller operators for several reasons.

The chroma key tech eliminates the need for them to invest in expensive physical infrastructure, making it a cost-effective solution for smaller operators.

They can also replace the real-world backdrop with any visual environment of the operator’s choosing, whether it’s a brand logo, a recognisable location or a themed setting.

The ability to tweak the background helps smaller casinos stay in touch with the latest developments and offer players a wide variety of gaming experiences.