Bishop Paul Colton reflects on 25 years as Bishop in ‘Inspiring Angles’ video series

28 August 20124

By Mary Bermingham

The Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, the Rt Revd Dr Paul Colton, has given an extended video interview for the Church of Ireland’s Inspiring Angles video series, in which he reflects on 25 years since taking up his role. Bishop Colton talks through his tree-planting pastoral visits to schools around the diocese and the importance of serving people seeking refuge in Ireland as well as people whose families have lived in Ireland for longer.

“All of my highlights are to do with people and being with them,” Bishop Colton remarks. He was elected as Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross in January 1999, succeeding Bishop Roy Warke, and consecrated in Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin, in March of that year.

