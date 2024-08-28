Cork Rebel Run will have 5k and 10k race

28 August 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The run takes place on Sunday morning October 20th in Munster Technological University

The 12th annual Cork Rebel Run returns to Bishopstown and Munster Technological University on Sunday 20th October. The event, sponsored by Cork City Council, Cork County Council & the Edge Sports Shop, is organised by Cork Sports Partnership, Leisureworld Cork & Munster Technological University and has 5k and 10k route options.

Up to 1,000 participants are expected to turn out for this year’s event which has gained in popularity since first being established in 2012. Both 5k and 10k routes start on the MTU campus & finish on the state of the art MTU Athletics Track and incorporate the popular Curraheen River walk. All registered participants receive a goody bag containing a special edition Cork Rebel Run T-Shirt, an EDGE Sports water bottle as well as other goodies.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Craig Harrington, Athletics Development Officer for Cork said “We look forward to welcoming everyone to MTU on October 20th. As always, the run has something for everyone, whether it be the recreational runner or the serious athlete. Like any other year our team and partners are working hard to make it the biggest & most memorable Rebel Run to date.”

In advance of the 5km event, over 200 people from 11 different Cork communities will take part in Couch to 5k programmes in the coming weeks in preparation for the event. These 8-week tutor led programmes will take place in Bishopstown, Ballincollig, Turners Cross, Whitechurch, Dunmanway, Glanworth, Kinsale, Macroom, Kanturk, Innishannon, & Glanmire with limited places remaining at each venue.

“It is great to see more communities coming on board for our Couch to 5k programmes each and every year. It has become tradition all over Cork that people use the Rebel Run 5km as their first ever running event. At Cork Sports Partnership we are very proud of this & hope this relationship with community running groups grows more and more every year” Craig concluded.

Maurice O’ Sullivan, Sports & Marketing Manager with the Cork Sports Partnership said “Events like the Rebel Run are a collaborative effort that would not be possible without the commitment and support of our long-term partners and sponsors. We are delighted to be working closely with Athletics Ireland, the sports office and arena teams in MTU and Leisureworld again this year for the 12th running of the event. Special thanks also to our event sponsors Cork City Council, Cork County Council & The Edge Sports Shop for their ongoing support for the Rebel Run event.’

Registration for this year’s Cork Rebel Run is now open and is expected to sell out quickly. To register or for more information on the event, see www.rebelrun.ie