Cork’s Atlantic Flight Training Academy Extends Partnership with ASL Airlines Ireland

Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA) is pleased to announce the continuation of its successful partnership with ASL Airlines Ireland (ASLI). Building on the success of the programme launched in 2023, AFTA is now recruiting cadets for the ‘new ASL Mentored Programme’ to join this prestigious training initiative.

The partnership between AFTA and ASL Airlines Ireland began in 2023 with the selection of cadets who are currently progressing through their flight training modules. These cadets are on track to complete their training and join ASL Airlines Ireland as fully qualified pilots by early 2025.

Mark Casey, CEO and Founder of AFTA, commented: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with ASL Airlines Ireland, an alliance that aligns perfectly with AFTA’s commitment to delivering world-class pilot training. Our collaboration with ASL, which began last year, (2023), has already shown promising results, and we are confident that the new intake of cadets will continue this tradition of excellence. The ASL Mentored Cadet Programme not only provides aspiring pilots with the skills and knowledge they need but also ensures they are fully prepared to transition seamlessly into the airline. We look forward to seeing these future ASL pilots develop their careers with the support of AFTA and ASL.”

ASL Airlines Ireland’s Director of Flight Operations, Con Murphy, echoed these sentiments, “ASL Airlines Ireland is delighted to continue our close relationship with AFTA and build on the success of the 2023 programme. This partnership is crucial in recruiting and training the next generation of pilots through the new ASL Mentored Cadet Programme. This prestigious training programme offers a unique opportunity for aspiring pilots to receive top-tier training and hands-on experience, ensuring they are fully prepared to join the ranks of our world-class team.”

This recruitment drive presents a unique opportunity for aspiring pilots to join the ASL Mentored Cadet Programme, which provides successful candidates with a conditional job offer with ASL Airlines Ireland before even beginning their pilot training. The selected cadets will be trained using ASL’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), providing them with a distinct advantage when they transition to the airline. Although the training programme is self-sponsored, cadets will receive a fully-funded Type Rating, along with an industry competitive salary package.

The selection process for the ASL Mentored Cadet Programme is rigorous, ensuring that only the most dedicated and passionate candidates are chosen. Applicants will undergo an online aptitude test, an in-person interview and a simulator check. Importantly, previous flying experience is not a requirement; however, candidates must demonstrate a strong commitment to the aviation industry and a clear desire to work with ASL.

AFTA and ASL invite interested individuals to apply now, as the application window is open until December 9, 2024. The training course is scheduled to commence in February 2025and will run for approximately 18 months, culminating in the cadets’ transition to ASL Airline Ireland for employment.

AFTA is proud to continue its mission of shaping the next generation of aviation professionals through its partnership with ASL Airlines Ireland.

“Joining the ASL Mentored Cadet Programme at AFTA has been an incredible journey so far. The training is rigorous and challenging, but it’s also immensely rewarding, knowing that I’m being prepared to join ASL Airline Ireland as a pilot. The support from both AFTA and ASL has been fantastic, and I’m really looking forward to completing my training and starting a type rating in 2025,” added Shane Hendy, one of the first cadets from the 2023 programme, reflecting on their experience so far.

For more information or to apply, please contact AFTA at enquiries@afta.ie or call 021+4888-737.

Atlantic Flight Training Academy, founded in 1995, is Ireland’s largest – and one of Europe’s leading – Independent Flight Training Organisations. The Academy is approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) and is headquartered at Cork International Airport with a secondary base at Waterford Airport.

The Academy has been training international cadets since 1995, with contracts including ASL Ireland, Ryanair, Air Astana, VistaJet, GlobeAir, Pegasus Airlines, Turkish Airlines & many more.

The academy is equipped with a modern training fleet and boasts state-of-the-art aircraft such as the Diamond DA42 Next Generation as well as Boeing 737 800 NG and the newly delivered Boeing 737-8200 (MAX) simulator. AFTA has an unrivalled success rate and have trained in excess of 2,700 high-calibre pilot graduates for commercial airlines since the business was founded in 1995.

AFTA is recognised by leading global airlines as a pioneer in the Pilot Training industry, working with its University partners Munster Technological University (MTU) in providing prospective pilots with a unique blended approach to becoming a commercial pilot, while also gaining an Honours primary degree, through the Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Global Business and Pilot Studies (BSc) programme and also through the BA (Hons) in International Business with Aviation Studies programme.

More details can be found at www.afta.ie or on Linkedin.

About ASL Airlines Ireland:

ASL Airlines Ireland is one of four ASL Aviation Holdings airlines in Europe. The airline operates a fleet of widebody and narrowbody freighter aircraft throughout Europe, North America and the Middle East.

The IOSA accredited airline specialises in the provision of air transport services for global express integrators and online retailers and has an extensive worldwide cargo network.

Established in 1972, ASL Airlines Ireland is one of Europe’s leading freight operators and specialises in aviation support services and fleet management.

With its headquarters and main operational base in Dublin and its own light maintenance hangar in Shannon, ASL Airlines Ireland also has aircraft and crew bases in 10 European countries. The airline’s operations span a network of more than 50 regular European and global destinations using its fleet of 40 aircraft.

More information can be found at www.aslairlines.ie.