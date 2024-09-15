Lisavaird Co-Op Open New Costcutter Convenience Store

15 September 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Lisavaird Co-Op has announced the opening of a brand new, purpose-built convenience store under the Costcutter brand this September. This development is part of an extensive investment project at Lisavaird Central as the Co-Op prepares for its centenary celebrations in 2025.

The 260 square-meter space will feature a variety of offerings, including Market Street Deli, Urban Sips, 55th Street Off Licence and Freezi Licks. The new store will offer a wide range of products and extended opening hours to serve the local area. In addition to the convenience store, a multi pump fuel station will open later this year, in partnership with East Cork Oil.

Jim Barry, Managing Director of Barry Group, commented, “It has been an absolute pleasure working with Lisavaird Co-Op on the development of this Costcutter store. Our goal is for this new store to become a true community hub, offering not only great value but a wide selection of products to meet local needs. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the Co-Op and the Lisavaird community.”

Michael Scannell, Grocery Manager at Lisavaird Co-Op, added, “This is an exciting time for all of us at Lisavaird Co-Op. The team is eager to embrace this new chapter, and we are thrilled to offer our community an enhanced shopping experience. I would like to thank the entire staff for their dedication and commitment during this transition.”

The original Lisavaird Co-Op store, which has served the community since 1925, will soon be demolished as part of the broader redevelopment plans.