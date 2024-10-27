Catholic Relics expected to draw large crowds at North Cathedral and Clonakilty

27 October 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Significant crowds of people are expected to attend Cork’s North Cathedral and the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clonakilty later this month for the pilgrimage of the Relics of St Bernadette of Lourdes.

The Relics of St Bernadette are in Ireland for a long-awaited visit, which was initially delayed because of the COVID pandemic. They will arrive in Cork on Wednesday, October 30th before moving to West Cork on October 31st.

The Diocese of Cork and Ross says the visit of the relics will allow pilgrims who have never had the opportunity to visit Lourdes to personally venerate St Bernadette’s relics.

Tens of thousands of people from across Cork have visited the famous French shrine, where St Bernadette witnessed 18 apparitions of Our Lady of Lourdes in 1858.

Those looking to attend either the North Cathedral or Clonakilty Parish Church are being advised to plan their visit in advance, given the numbers expected to attend.

Access to both churches is not ticketed and will be stewarded. The schedule of events has been announced by the Bishop of Cork and Ross, Bishop Fintan Gavin. These include;

Wednesday October 30th

4 pm. Relics arrive at the Cathedral. Welcomed with prayers.

4.20 pm until 6.45 pm: Veneration of the relics by the public.

7 pm Concelebrated Mass and the Sacrament of the Sick with Bishop Fintan Gavin

8 pm to 10pm: Veneration of the relics by the public

Thursday October 31st

6 am to 9.45 am Veneration of the relics by the public.

10 Mass followed by veneration

12 noon Angelus followed by departure of relics from North Cathedral

2 pm Relics arrive at Clonakilty. Welcomed with prayers.

2.30 pm to 7.45 pm Veneration by the public.

8 pm Concelebrated Mass and the Sacrament of the Sick with Bishop Fintan Gavin

9 pm – 10 pm Veneration by the public

Friday November 1st

7 am Veneration of the relics by the public.

10 am Mass followed by departure of the relics.

Bishop Gavin says that people will be able to make petitions in the same way that they can at the Lourdes Shrine itself. He says, “Having just returned from Lourdes, I know of the trust and affection of the people of Cork for St Bernadette. The sending of prayer petitions is a big part of the pilgrimage. For the first time, people will be able to do this close to home. Boxes for written petitions will be available at both churches. People are invited to place their prayer petitions in the boxes and these will be taken to Lourdes and placed with the petitions of in-person pilgrims to the Shrine. People who cannot visit the relics in person will be able to submit their prayer petitions online through the diocesan website. These will be downloaded and sent with the written petitions to Lourdes.”

Live links to all events will be available via www.corkandross.org

People attending the services are asked to travel by public transport where possible. Parking for the Cathedral will be available at St. Vincents and the North Monastery Secondary Schools. Parking in Clonakilty will be in the church car park and throughout the town. Special access will be available in both places for people with mobility issues.