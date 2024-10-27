BUSINESS NEWS: Former Munster Rugby player now leads five EBS branches

27 October 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Former Munster rugby star Billy Holland has taken the helm in EBS Cork. As head of the EBS branches in Cork, Billy and his team will be aiming to help hundreds of buyers secure finance for their dream home.

Billy Holland’s business operates the EBS franchises in Patrick Street, Wilton, Douglas, Ballincollig and Clonakilty. The business employs 25 people, more than half of whom are qualified mortgage advisors.

Billy became a qualified financial advisor after finishing his rugby career, and admits there are strong parallels between the two. Having been capped 247 times for Munster, and leading them as captain on 48 occasions, he says both jobs involve strong leadership.

He says: “What I have really enjoyed is connecting with customers and guiding them through the biggest financial journey of their lives. We have a superb team of mortgage advisors in EBS Cork and it is my job to ensure we are performing at a high level, constantly delivering a superior service for the customer. As there is huge demand and the supply of houses is low, the market moves fast so that is why it’s so important that we get our customers as match fit as possible for when their dream home becomes available.”

“Last year the Central Bank of Ireland changed their policy to allow first time buyers borrow up to four times their income, subject to affordability. That, along with the multiple schemes out there to help first time buyers secure their home has resulted in more young people getting their dream home.

“The amount of information out there can seem daunting, but it’s our job to sift through all the data and present to the customer how to be in the best position to secure their dream home. There is immense satisfaction on our end building strong relationships with customers and playing a part in helping them get the keys to their new home.”