Legendary Irish Racehorses

31 October 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

If there’s one thing the Irish love more than a pint of Guinness, it’s sport. From Gaelic football and hurling, to the international success of Conor McGregor in the UFC, the Emerald Isle boasts a sporting culture unlike many others. One discipline in which the Irish have found unprecedented success in recent years is on the racecourse.

Recent Success

Irish racehorses have long been a source of national pride, producing legends whose stories are told time and again. The upcoming Cheltenham meeting showcases just how strong the country’s horses are at the moment. Current online racing betting odds list Irish runners Ginny’s Destiny (7/2) and Crebilly (6/1) as the frontrunners to win the prestigious Paddy Power Gold Cup.

But these odds come as no real surprise, given Ireland’s remarkable record at the Cheltenham Festival. Historic race results show that the Irish have romped to glory and claimed the Prestbury Cup – awarded to the country with the most winners at the iconic meeting – for the past eight consecutive years. That dominance doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon, even with Nicky Henderson’s Constitution Hill returning to fitness and aiming to defend his Champion Hurdle title in 2025.

So, with Irish champions taking the racecourses by storm worldwide, let’s have a look at the legendary thoroughbreds whose hooves they follow.

Arkle

When you have a race named in your honour at Cheltenham Festival, you know you’re pretty special. That is exactly the case of the iconic Arkle, whose Arkle Chase is one of the highlights on day one at Cheltenham’s four-day extravaganza. The 1957-born steeplechaser is widely considered the finest that ever lived.

Known for his incredible speed, stamina, and unbreakable will to win, Arkle’s career captured the hearts of fans everywhere. Trained by the renowned Tom Dreaper and ridden by Pat Taafe, Arkle dominated at Cheltenham unlike anything seen before, winning the showpiece Gold Cup three times on the spin between 1964 and 1966. To put that into perspective, only Henrietta Knight’s Best Mate has repeated the feat in the six decades since, with Galopin Des Champs aiming to follow in their footsteps next year following two straight victories.

His victories in this prestigious race, along with triumphs in the Irish Grand National and the King George VI Chase, solidified his status as one of the greatest steeplechasers. Arkle’s career record of 27 wins out of 35 races is nothing short of astonishing, and his ability to triumph under high handicap weights was a testament to his enduring power and resilience.

Sea The Stars

While Arkle was dominant in steeplechasing, Sea The Stars is celebrated as one of the greatest flat racehorses in history. Trained by John Oxx and ridden by the skilled Michael Kinane, Sea The Stars had an extraordinary career that saw him dominate European racing. In his three-year-old season, he achieved the remarkable feat of winning the Derby, the 2000 Guineas, and the Eclipse Stakes – a triple that no horse has replicated since.

This unbeaten run during his prime racing year showcased his versatility and exceptional ability across different distances and conditions. Sea The Stars concluded his career with an impressive record of eight wins from nine starts, a testament to his consistency and brilliance.