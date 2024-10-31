Christy Moore tickets on sale for Live at the Marquee

31 October 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Christy Moore – Saturday 28th June 2025 – CORK LIVE AT THE MARQUEE – Tickets on sale today from 9am

Christy Moore to release new album, A Terrible Beauty on Claddagh Records on 1st November

New Single ‘The Big Marquee’ now available

Christy will return to play Live at the Marquee Cork on Saturday 28th June 2025. Tickets for this date go on sale this Thursday 31st October at 9am from Ticketmaster.ie

Christy recently sold out 12 nights at Vicar Street which will take place this November / December and January and his new album, A Terrible Beauty will be released on Claddagh Records on 1st November 2024. The latest single from this album ‘The Big Marquee’ was released earlier this week with the lyrics “On the Banks of the River Lee / Saturday night we’re packed in tight / All together in The Big Marquee.”