Airbnb gives €5,000 grant to North Cork stately home

29 October 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Airbnb has announced that “The Gate House” in North County Cork has been named as a winner of the 2024 Historic Houses Capacity Awards. Owned by Eileen Magner Smith, with the help of the Capacity Awards’ €5,000 funding for improvements, The Gate House is going through the final stages of necessary renovations ahead of reopening for visitors in the coming months.

Airbnb has announced the winners of the 2024 Capacity Awards, a fund available to members of Historic Houses of Ireland. Through the funding, Airbnb aims to support the restoration of heritage properties throughout the country, helping historical homeowners to prepare their homes to host guests visiting rural Ireland.

The winners include “The Gate House in Cork” and were announced at the ‘Historic Houses – An Autumn School’ event, which took place in October, at Burtown House in Kildare.

Applications were received and assessed by a panel consisting of Historic Houses of Ireland and Airbnb representatives. Each winning property received the Capacity Award of €5,000 to assist with renovations that will help them to welcome guests.

The Capacity Awards were established as a result of a partnership between Airbnb and Historic Houses of Ireland that marks Airbnb’s continued commitment to heritage tourism. For those looking to explore historic properties across Europe, Airbnb’s Historical Homes category makes it easier than ever with over 43,000 listings available globally.

Derek Nolan, Head of Public Policy for Ireland at Airbnb, said: “We are so excited to announce the winners of the second annual Capacity Awards, aiming to help restore and preserve Ireland’s historic homes. It is a pleasure to contribute to the restoration of these homes which have such a rich and important heritage, while also providing an opportunity to bring more of the benefits of local tourism to these rural areas.”

Thomas Cosby, Chairman of Historic Houses of Ireland said: “Our partnership with Airbnb is a meaningful one for our members, providing much needed support to those who are looking to boost local tourism. We are glad to be involved in restoring these heritage properties across Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork, and hope they will continue to house many guests for years to come.”

The Gate House, North County Cork

The Gate House in North Cork has been run by Eileen Magner Smith’s family since the 1920s, and it is currently in its final stages of necessary renovations ahead of reopening for visitors in the coming months. The home has already seen tourists visit from across the world, and Eileen hopes the funding will keep the house alive and running at its best. The Capacity Award funds will help to complete the roof and gate restorations that are required before the property can be ready to host guests.

Eileen Magner Smith, owner of The Gate House, said “We cannot wait to greet our guests and let them experience the rich history that The Gate House has to offer. Thanks to this award we will be able to finish this passion project to the highest standard whilst ensuring it keeps its charm.”