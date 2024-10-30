Major extension of Youghal’s secondary school gets go ahead for tender

30 October 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork East and Youghal resident, Deputy James O’Connor, has announced that Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, Youghal has been given the green light to proceed to tender of a major expansion by the Department of Education on the 29th of October 2024. Once a contractor is appointed, the works which have been granted planning can commence.

Pobalscoil na Tríonóide is one of the biggest schools in Cork county with just over 1,100 students. It was opened in 2006 following the amalgamation of three secondary schools into a new building on the outskirts of the town on Parkmountain near the N25 bypass.

Deputy O’Connor stated: “The extension will see the addition of six general classrooms, a new special education teaching unit of two classrooms, a technical graphics room, a woodwork room, two science rooms and shared preparation areas, one home economics room, toilets and a much-needed additional social area for students attending the school.

“This is a massive multi-million euro investment in Youghal’s only secondary school. As a former pupil of Pobalscoil na Tríonóide, I am proud to support the school, their new principal, board of management, parents’ association, staff and students in their continued development.”