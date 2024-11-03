Cork Hotel Restaurant rebrands from McGettigan’s to ‘NORTH’

3 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Address Cork, a family-owned Irish hotel has announced the launch of its new restaurant brand, NORTH across its portfolio, following a significant investment. The brand has now been introduced at The Address Cork (previously known as the Ambassador Hotel) replacing the former McGettigan’s Cookhouse & Bar.

This new expansion follows the successful debut of NORTH at The Address Glasgow earlier this year and the summer opening of the restaurant at The Address Sligo, bringing the total number of NORTH locations to five across Ireland and Scotland.

To celebrate the launch across Address Collective Cork and the arrival of autumn, NORTH is offering an exclusive dining experience. Guests can indulge in the NORTH Sharing Cote de Boeuf—a premium 1kg dry-aged Irish Cote de Boeuf steak, served with two sauces of choice, hand cut chips, and a choice of a bottle of red or white wine—all for €119, designed for two to share until the end of November.

NORTH represents a bold new direction for The Address Collective, with a focus on locally sourced, seasonable and sustainable ingredients. Its menu is crafted with a strict 50-mile sourcing policy for meats, ensuring that dishes are made from the finest, ethically sourced Irish produce. This commitment not only guarantees exceptional quality but also helps reduce the carbon footprint of the restaurant, aligning with The Address Collective’s wider sustainability objectives. Each of the NORTH properties has a distinct look and feel, designed to create a convivial and comfortable dining experience for guests. Extensive community artwork is also on display by contemporary artists including Paul Hughes and Vincent Devine to support the local community in each of the five locations.

Guests at NORTH can enjoy an elevated yet casual dining experience, with a menu designed for sharing and savouring local flavours. Seasonal highlights include hearty dishes like slow-cooked Irish lamb shank with mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables, indulgent pastas and the ever-popular traditional beer-battered fish and chips. Signature burgers, made with locally sourced meats and veggie options served on toasted brioche buns round out a menu that celebrates the very best of Irish cuisine.

What’s more, NORTH’s new website provides an effortless booking system for guests, offering options for private dining, corporate events, and bespoke gatherings across all hotel locations.

Brian McGettigan, owner of The Address Collective, commented on the launch:

“We’re excited to bring NORTH to the Address Cork. The success in Glasgow and Sligo has shown us that there is a real appetite for sustainable, locally sourced dining experiences. With NORTH, we’re not just creating a restaurant; we’re crafting an authentic celebration of Irish food culture, showcasing the best of what’s grown and produced within a 50-mile radius of each location. It’s a brand that reflects our values of quality, sustainability, and community.”

This new direction for the group embodies NORTH’s philosophy of delivering exceptional, locally sourced food, paired with an elevated dining experience. Guests are invited to savour the very best of Irish produce in a stylish and welcoming setting, perfect for celebrating special moments or enjoying an indulgent evening whilst visiting the hotel.

The Address Collective, owned and managed by Brian and Ciara McGettigan, is renowned for its strong heritage in Irish hospitality. The group now operates five hotels across Ireland and Scotland, each offering a distinctive blend of comfort, service, and style.

NORTH is open seven days a week, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM, at The Address Collective’s five locations: Sligo, Glasgow, Cork, Connolly (Dublin), and Citywest (Dublin).