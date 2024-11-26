Disabled people, their families and workers in the sector have been failed by the Govt

26 November 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Soc Dems have made the appointment of a senior minister for disability a dealbreaker for government formation talks

Disabled people, their families and workers in the sector have all been failed by the outgoing government, according to Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns.

“A woman who met Simon Harris on the campaign trail was upset and angry because of the failure of the outgoing government to adequately support disability services and carers. Instead of spending time speaking with her, the Taoiseach walked away.

“His dismissive attitude is emblematic of the government’s lack of interest in disability services and providing support for carers.

“The woman who met the Taoiseach was expressing the frustration, anger and exhaustion of so many people who rely on, and work in, disability services. All they have heard from successive governments is broken promises.

“The reality is disability services have never been a priority for this government – or, any other. Successive governments have viewed disability services as charitable optional extras, rather than services people are entitled to as a right.

“The only way this will change, is with a change of government – that has the political will, not just to allocate an adequate budget, but to drive serious reform.

“This is why the Social Democrats have made the appointment of a senior minister for disability a dealbreaker, in any government formation talks, as well as committing to increasing the overall budget by €1.1 billion.

“Ireland is a rich country. It is outrageous and unforgivable that so many disabled people are being failed by a State that doesn’t prioritise them. This election is an opportunity to change that.”