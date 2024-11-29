Cork charity ‘Cope Foundation’ rebrands as ‘Horizons’

29 November 2024

By Elaine Murphy

Founded in the 1950s during Cork’s Polio outbreak as Cork Poliomyelitis Association, it was quickly renamed as Cork Polio and General After-Care Association, and more recently the Cope Foundation. Now the well-known charity is rebranding as Horizons. These days the organisation works with people who have intellectual disabilities and autism

Cope Foundation has announced a new name to reflect the organisation’s vision and goal of supporting people with an intellectual disability and / or autism to live a life of their choosing.

The Cork-based charity, which is now in its 67th year, is to be called Horizons with the new name, brand and logo coming into effect from today.

Horizons supports 2,800 people in more than 70 locations around Cork city and county. The ongoing mission of the organisation is to provide a range of rights-based, accessible, high quality, person-centred, community-based, self-directed services and supports.

The new logo, which is white, purple and green will be unveiled at an event held at Heatherlee Canteen in Montenotte today and the changes will be rolled out across the network on a phased basis.

People supported by Horizons and staff were assured that they will continue to benefit from all the current services on offer and that the organisation hopes to continue to expand its services into the future.

Marguerite O’Brien, Acting Chief Executive Officer said: “Horizons is aiming to change people’s understanding of intellectual disabilities and ensure that people are valued, equal, and contributing to society with full control over their choices and lives. As an organisation, we are on a journey of transformation and change and I am really excited about our new name Horizons, which, I believe, truly reflects our vision and who we want to be.”

The rebrand is the result of extensive stakeholder engagement which included people supported by the organisation, their families and the broader community.

It’s hoped the new name and brand will help in reaching more people and making a larger impact on those availing of the services of Horizons.

Noreen O’Driscoll, Member of the Advocacy Council said: “There is lots of great work being done to promote disability rights and more equality. But a lot more work needs to be done. In the past, people like me were invisible, we had little choice in our daily lives. We faced lots of judgement from people and we still do today, which is a pity. This is why we need to change people’s understanding of intellectual disabilities and autism.”

Ms O’Driscoll added: “We need to help the community to understand that we are just like them, everyone needs support sometimes. It is only fair that we get the same opportunities as everyone else. Our horizons are filled with hope and understanding as we move forward with this positive change.”

For more information on Horizons and the services on offer go to www.horizonscork.ie