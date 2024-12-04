Gardai seize €105,000 of drugs in Carrigaline

4 December 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

As part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs, Gardaí attached to the Togher Drugs unit in County Cork have seized €105,700 worth of drugs yesterday.

Gardaí executed a search under warrant at approximately 9:30pm “at a domestic residence in Carrigaline”. During the operation they discovered approximately €96,500 worth of suspected Cocaine, €5,400 of ketamine, €2000 MDMA and €1800 in cannabis.

A man in his 20s was arrested and conveyed to a Garda Station in County Cork. He is currently being detained under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The drugs seized will undergo further analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (previously known as the Forensic Science Laboratory).

An investigation is ongoing.