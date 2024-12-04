MTU Lecturer receives award from Irish Pakistani Professional Association

4 December 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Dr. Kapal Dev, lecturer at Munster Technological University has been honoured by the Irish Pakistani Professional Association (IPPA) annual award ceremony. Dr. Kapal Dev received the Academic, Technology, and Business Award in front of 400 peers, who gathered to celebrate the achievements of the Pakistani community in Ireland.

The Academic, Technology and Business Award is awarded to persons who have made impactful contributions, foster innovation and leadership, while promoting multiculturalism and inclusion within Ireland.

Adding to the prestige and significance of the event, The IPPA award ceremony was attended by high profile individuals such as Minister for Finance, Mr. Jack Chambers, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Mr. Roderic O’Gorman, Ambassador for Pakistan Ms. Aisha Farooqui, President of the Medical Council of Ireland, Professor Suzanne Crowe, and President, Royal College of Surgeons, Professor Deborah McNamara.

Commenting on receiving the award, Dr. Kapal Dev said: “I am deeply honored to receive the Academic, Technology, and Business Award at the Irish Pakistani Professionals Association (IPPA) Annual Event 2024. This recognition holds immense significance for me as it celebrates not just individual achievements but also the collective spirit of collaboration, innovation, and community building. It reflects the growing contributions of multicultural professionals to Ireland’s academic, technological, and business landscapes. Sharing this moment with distinguished leaders and over 400 attendees has been incredibly inspiring and further fuels my commitment to fostering growth and innovation. This award is a testament to the power of diversity and collaboration in driving meaningful impact.”

