BUSINESS: Network Ireland Cork elects 42nd President

4 December 2024

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The female only business group ‘Network Ireland Cork’ has announced Cathy Fitzgibbon as the 42nd President of the Network Ireland Cork branch for 2025, as this year’s theme of ‘Sustainable Success for Members’ was announced at the organisation’s annual AGM at Cork City Hall.

Cathy, owner of The Culinary Celt, author of ‘Eat With The Seasons’ and seasoned sales and media leader within organisations across Ireland and Europe, was appointed following her tenure as Vice President of Network Ireland Cork. Diane Higgins, owner of Diane Higgins Design, takes up the role of Vice President.

It was also announced that Cathy’s presidency will be marked by her drive to steer the organisation towards a future that prioritises sustainability and wellbeing, providing a healthy environment that nurtures both the personal and professional growth for members.

Speaking on her appointment, Cathy Fitzgibbon, said: “I am honoured to step into this role for both professional and personal reasons, to steer this progressive, dynamic and voluntary organisation. My vision for the network is simple: to nurture your aspirations, supporting both your personal and professional journeys.

I am committed to ensuring that Network Cork remains a space where you feel inspired, supported and equipped to achieve your goals. This is more than just a community; it is a collective force of dynamic individuals, each bringing our own unique strength and vision. My promise is to lead with the same spirit of resilience, courage and balance that my mother instilled in me, fostering an ecosystem where we all rise together. When we lift each other, we unlock the true power of this network!”

Commenting on the appointment, outgoing President, Susana Marambio, owner of Beacon of Light for Business, said: “I want to thank the networks committee for their dedication and hard work and wish Cathy our 2025 President the very best of luck. With her passion and commitment, I know she will take the network to even greater heights. The weight of responsibility in accepting the chain of Network Ireland Cork President and representing a remarkable community, which has championed women in business for over 40 years, is both a daunting and exhilarating task. One that Cathy will take in her stride.”

At the AGM, the committee members for 2025 were elected. As the leading organisation for women in business in Cork, Network Ireland Cork continues to offer valuable learning opportunities, fostering connections and supporting professional and personal growth.

For more details on upcoming events and initiatives, or to join the vibrant Network Ireland Cork community, visit the official website www.networkireland.ie.