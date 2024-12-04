4 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Business Advice: The importance of email signatures – and the death of the letterhead

For those of us who are older we will remember paper letter, it is true to say that a letterhead was key, it represented your business like a salesman in an envelope.

In Ireland, within living memory, a letterhead would boast that a company had multiple telephone lines.

021 555 2138 (5 lines)

A letterhead would proudly mention directors names, and even qualifications, at the end of the page

Dr John Murphy, Joe Bloggs (British), Mary Jones PhD

But, time moves on, and now much correspondence is by email. An email signature is the modern equivalent of a letterhead, but people are missing a trick by having sloppy practices such as

[no name]

sent from my mobile device

whereas they should have

Regards, Joe Joe Bloggs, Job Title, Section Name, Dept Name, Postal address-

021 555 7894 – joe.bloggs@example.com

I recently was emailing customer support of a well known Irish brand, trying to get a refund for an auto renewal subscription that I had cancelled, but for which they charged regardless. The emails were clearly templates and were signed off as just

Customer Support Rep

The person (or persons?) I was corresponding with was not taking ownership of the issue. You could argue that for a minimum wage position, why would they, but for the brand it looked bad. If they had to write a name, even a permanent fake one, it would give ownership of the issue, and let the customer know that the same person was on the other side.