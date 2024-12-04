Take a Rare Escape to Blue Haven in Kinsale for an Unforgettable New Year’s Eve Celebration 

4 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Rare at The Blue Haven is located in The Blue Haven Collection, Pearse Street, Kinsale, Co Cork, P17 NA72

Welcome 2025 in style with Rare at The Blue Haven in Kinsale. Enjoy a carefully curated NYE Tasting Menu and a luxurious glass of Moët Champagne.

Start the New Year in the most delicious way with an unforgettable fine dining experience from award-winning Executive Chef Meeran Manzoor’s Tasting Menu at Rare, Blue Haven in Kinsale.

Rare at Blue Haven is situated at the very start of the Wild Atlantic Way and is the perfect backdrop to bid farewell to 2024. Welcome the New Year with a glass of Moët Champagne before starting an exciting culinary journey. Indulge in an exclusive fine dining experience with a carefully curated Tasting Menu influenced by Chef Meeran’s own Tamil Nadu heritage. Each dish is made with the very best ingredients from local producers and artisan suppliers.

Guests may wish to complement their New Year’s Eve Tasting Menu experience at Rare with an overnight stay in the award-winning Blue Haven Hotel, starting from €503 for 2 people, including dinner on NYE, a glass of Moët champagne and breakfast the following morning.

Alternatively, guests may choose to stay at the award-winning luxury boutique Old Bank Townhouse with rates starting from €533 for 2 people including dinner on NYE, a glass of Moët champagne and breakfast the following morning.

A dining-only option which includes dinner on NYE and a glass of Moët Champagne starts at €130 per person.

Booking is essential for this special evening can be made online at www.rare1784.ie or by calling 021 4772 209.

