Kearys Motor Group continues sponsorship of Cork Camogie

5 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Kearys Motor Group has renewed its title sponsorship of Cork Camogie,

for a further three years from 2025-2027 inclusive. This significant

sponsorship includes branding rights for Cork county camogie teams,

plus an additional investment by Kearys in the sponsorship activation.

Since becoming title sponsors in 2022, Kearys Motor Group have

celebrated with Cork Camogie two All-Ireland Senior Championship wins,

bringing the O’Duffy Cup back to Leeside in 2023 and 2024, as well as

the Intermediate All-Ireland Championship this year.

As part of this ground-breaking deal, Kearys Motor Group will Sponsor

the Senior, Under 23, Junior, Minor and Under 16 teams as well as the

Under 16 and Under 14 Club Championships.

The new Cork Camogie jersey will be launched by Kearys in January

2025, just before the Senior League gets underway. Also, Kearys will

provide a new branded 251 Renault Trafic kit van for the Senior Team.

To announce the sponsorship agreement, Kearys hosted a special event

on Tuesday 3rd December in the Renault / Dacia Cork dealership, with

Cork Senior and Intermediate players, together with the All-Ireland

trophies, Cork County Board and special guest, Kearys Brand

Ambassador, Sonia O’Sullivan, who shared her insights on sport, with a

focus on the success and development of women’s sport In Ireland in

particular.

Brendan Keary, CEO, Kearys Motor Group said: “We are delighted and

proud to partner Cork Camogie for the next three years with this

significant sponsorship that reflects Kearys’ culture, values,

inclusivity and team spirit. We recognise the value of camogie as one

of Ireland’s leading and growing sports for women and girls and we

look forward to continuing our great relationship with all the teams

who compete at the highest level.” he added.

Kearys Motor Group is Ireland’s largest family-owned motor group,

established 44 years ago by Bill Keary who is now Chairman of the

company. Kearys currently employ over 430 people and is a certified

Great Place to Work in Ireland.

Kearys Motor Group represents the BMW, MINI, Motorrad, Hyundai,

Renault, Dacia and Nissan franchises across ten dealerships in Cork as

well as Kearys Carstore used car supermarkets in Dublin, Cork and

Limerick and We Buy Cars, a national car buying business.

Speaking on behalf of Cork Camogie, Mairead Donovan Cathaoirleach

said: “Our Cork Camogie teams are an amazing group of athletes and are

fantastic ambassadors for Cork as we have proven with huge successes

over the past three years both at adult and underage levels. We look

forward to continuing to work with Kearys Motor Group and growing our

excellent relationship together over the next three years.”

“Cork as a county are one of the most successful since the 21st

century began and over the past 24 years, the Cork Inter-county team

have competed successfully at Senior, Intermediate, Junior, Minor &

U16 levels winning multiple All Ireland & Munster Titles. As a county,

we aim to evolve and challenge at all levels both on and off the

field,” she added.

The Cork Camogie Ratified Managers going into 2025 are:

Cork Senior Manager Ger Manley

Under 23 Manager – Ger Manley

Minor Manager – Maurice O Sullivan

Under 16 team Manager – Brendan Foley

Junior Manager to be appointed in New Year

Each Manager will put in place a strong back-room team bringing

knowledge and expertise in many areas.