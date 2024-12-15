Cobh Ramblers FC now has a merch shop in Cobh

15 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Earlier this month Cobh Ramblers FC announced the grand opening of its new official retail shop located at 16 Roger casement Square Cobh P24 XC99, a milestone in the club’s continued growth and connection with fans and the community. The shop opened its doors today Wednesday, December 4, 2024, offering a fresh and exciting range of merchandise just in time for the festive Holiday season.

Huge Credit must go to Committee Member Stephen Quinlan and the other members of the Cobh Ramblers staff for getting us open in time for Christmas. Never one to turn down a challenge Stephen Co-ordinated all trades in just a few weeks no doubt also chipping in himself with the graft at times.

Fans can look forward to purchasing the much-anticipated 2025 Season Kit, along with an array of exclusive Cobh Ramblers FC accessories and memorabilia. From scarves and caps to perfect stocking-stuffers, the shop is designed to be a go-to destination for holiday gifts for Rambler’s supporters.

“This is more than just a shop—it’s a celebration of the club’s storied history and a way to bring our fans closer than ever,” said Deanna Brown, CEO. “As we gear up for the upcoming season, we’re excited to provide a space where fans can show their pride and enthusiasm for Cobh Ramblers FC.”

In addition to the retail space, the club will host special events throughout the season, including exclusive meet-and-greets with players and festive promotions. These events aim to create unforgettable experiences for supporters of all ages.