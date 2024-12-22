Driving Home for Christmas? Make sure you get there safely

22 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Survey shows high number of Irish drivers nervous of driving in wet and wintry conditions

As the winter season reaches its peak, premium tyre manufacturer, Continental Tyres, is advising drivers to make sure they are familiar with the requirements of driving in severe weather, in particular, as many motorists make plans for the big Christmas drive.

According to Tom Dennigan of Continental Tyres Ireland, drivers need to double down on care and caution in wintry weather driving: “Every time we get behind the wheel, drivers really need to exercise their full focus on the task of driving and when we are driving in wintry conditions, the stakes are even higher. Here in Ireland, the weather situation can change from bad to a whole lot worse in a short space of time, so on a medium to long drive, you are likely to see a variety of weather types all in the same day. Drivers really need to adapt their driving to the prevailing conditions by exercising extreme care and caution.”

“In a survey that we carried out of Irish drivers last winter, we know that one in three drivers here are either somewhat or very nervous when driving in the rain. And when you add snow and icy roads into the equation, three quarters of Irish drivers admit to being very nervous about venturing out onto the roads. So much so, that more than half of drivers here, some 56 percent, say they have opted not to travel on a particular day because of adverse conditions.”

For many people, driving at Christmas is a necessity and very often, it may be the longest journey they have driven all year. With a little bit of preparation, drivers can reduce the fear factor of winter driving that was revealed in our survey.

To help you stay safe this Christmas, follow these simple tips from the safety experts at Continental Tyres:

See clearly and be seen – de-mist all windows and mirrors and remove ice or snow fully before setting off Light and bright – check that all lights are working and the lenses are clean Get a grip – as your only contact with the road, proper tyre care is crucial, check their tread depths and ensure they are properly inflated (allowing for extra Christmas load) Full load – driving with extra weight (bags, people and parcels) means that stopping distances increase – make allowances and make sure loads are securely in place Don’t drink and drive – and be mindful of the impact of medication on your ability to concentrate on driving Sensible speed –particularly on wet or wintry roads, avoid hard braking or sharp manoeuvres, slow and steady will get you there more safely Time and space – road users including pedestrians and cyclists can change direction and stop without warning, anticipate the unexpected and be sure you have the time and space to brake safely Take your time – if you have a long journey, plan your route with sufficient breaks built in, above all allow extra time, with so many people on the move, delays are inevitable

Dennigan concluded: “When it comes to winter road safety, drivers should focus on getting all of those simple things right. Every time we get behind the wheel, if we all thought about these simple safety tips that would be a huge boost to road safety in Ireland.”