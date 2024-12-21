New website SeanadVoter.ie launched as state prepares to all ALL Degree holders vote for Upper House

Whilst the timeline for this process and registration for the new constituency overlap, they are independent. In a judgment last year, the Supreme Court determined that sections 6 and 7 of that Act, which provide for the election of members of the Seanad by graduates from certain universities, are unconstitutional because they are not consistent with Article 18.4.2 of the Constitution. The Supreme Court issued a judgment in July 2023 to suspend the making of a declaration of invalidity until 31 May 2025 ensuring that any future Seanad General Election would be held on the basis of an expanded group of institutions. The Seanad Electoral (University Members) (Amendment) Act 2024 gave effect to the necessary changes.