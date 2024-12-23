Church of Ireland service times in Cork, Cloyne, and Ross

23 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The United Dioceses of Cork, Cloyne, and Ross will hold over 200 services throughout the 12 Days of Christmas and the days leading up to the Christmas Festival.

The following list gives details of church services in the parishes and chaplaincies across the diocese. The list is organised by parish/location. If you would like to see a list organised by date/festival please visit the Cork COI website.

Abbeystrewry (Skibbereen)

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

8.30am Eucharist in Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen

4.00pm Carol service in Abbeystrewry Church

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

4.00pm Family Crib Service in Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen

11.30pm Eucharist in Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen.

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

9.00am Eucharist in St. Barrahane’s, Castletownshend

10.00am Eucharist in St. Matthew’s, Baltimore

10.15am Eucharist in St. Mary’s, Caheragh

11.30am Eucharist in Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen

Thursday 26th December ~ St Stephen’s Day

10.30am Eucharist in Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen.

Friday 27th December ~ The Feast of St John the Evangelist

10.30am Eucharist in Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen.

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

8.30am Eucharist in Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen

11.30am Eucharist in Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen

Wednesday 1st January ~ The Naming and Circumcision of Jesus

10.30am Eucharist in Abbeystrewry Church

Sunday 5th January/Monday 6th January ~ The Epiphany

8.30am Eucharist in Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen

10.00am Eucharist in St. Barrahane’s, Castletownshend

10.00am Eucharist in St. Mary’s, Caheragh

11.30am Eucharist in Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen

Ballydehob

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

11.00am United Service of Nine Lessons and Carols, St Matthew’s, Aughadown

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

4.00pm Children’s Crib Service, St Matthews’s, Aughadown

11.30pm Eucharist United Service, St Matthias’s, Ballydehob

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

10.00am Eucharist, St Matthew’s, Aughadown

11.30am Eucharist, St Matthias, Ballydehob

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

11.00am United Service of the Word, St Matthias, Ballydehob

Bandon

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

11.00am Family Nativity Service, St Peter’s Church, Bandon

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

12noon Christ Church, Innishannon

9.00pm St Peter’s Church, Bandon

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

9.00am Ballinadee

10.00am Rathclaren

10.30am Brinny

11.30am Bandon

11.45am Innishannon

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

11.00am United Carol Service, St Peter’s Church, Bandon

Sunday 5th January

9.00am Ballinadee Morning Prayer

10.00am Rathclaren Eucharist 1

10.30am Brinny Morning Prayer

11.30am Bandon Eucharist

11.45am Innishannon Morning Prayer

Monday 6th January ~ The Epiphany

11.00am Eucharist, St Peter’s Church, Bandon

Carrigaline

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

11am Morning Prayer, St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline (live-streamed)

4pm Service of Nine Lessons & Carols, St John’s Church, Monkstown

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

4pm Carols around the Crib Service, St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline

11pm First Eucharist of the Nativity, St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

9:30am Holy Communion, St John’s Church, Monkstown

11am Holy Communion, St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline (live-streamed)

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

11am United Christingle Service , St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline (live-Streamed)

Wednesday 1st January ~ The Naming and Circumcision of Jesus

10:30am Holy Communion, St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline

Sunday 5th January

9:30am Holy Communion, St John’s Church, Monkstown

11am Holy Communion, St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline (live-streamed)

Monday 6th January ~ The Epiphany

10:30am Holy Communion, St Mary’s Church, Carrigaline

Live streaming is on the Carrigaline Union website

https://carrigalineunion.org/ live-streaming-of-services/

Carrigrohane and Ballincollig

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

10.00am Holy Communion, St. Peter’s, Carrigrohane

11.00am Sunday AM, Carraig Centre (& online)

11.30 am Morning Prayer, St. Senan’s, Inniscarra

7.00pm Carol Service in St. Peter’s Church, Carrigrohane

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

11.00pm Holy Communion, St. Senan’s, Inniscarra

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

10.00am Holy Communion, St. Peter’s, Carrigrohane

11.00am Sunday AM with Holy Communion, Carraig Centre (& online)

11.30am Holy Communion, The Church of the Resurrection, Blarney

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

11.30am United Celebration with Christingle, The Church of the Resurrection, Blarney

Sunday 5th January ~ The Epiphany

10.00am Holy Communion, St. Peter’s, Carrigrohane

11.00am Sunday AM with bring & share lunch, Carraig Centre (& online)

11.30am Holy Communion, The Church of the Resurrection, Blarney

Cloyne and Midleton

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

9.15am Morning Prayer, St Michael and all Angels, Corkbeg

10.30am Eucharist, St John the Baptist, Midleton

7.00pm Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, St Colman’s Cathedral, Cloyne

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

8.00pm Eucharist, St Colman’s Cathedral, Cloyne

11.00pm Eucharist, East Ferry

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

9.00am Eucharist, St Michael and All Angels, Corkbeg

10.30am Eucharist, St John the Baptist, Midleton

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

10.30am United Service, St John the Baptist, Midleton

Sunday 5th January ~ The Epiphany

9.15am Morning Prayer, East Ferry

10.30am Eucharist, St John the Baptist, Midleton

12noon Morning Prayer, St Colman’s Cathedral, Cloyne

Cobh and Glanmire

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

10.00am Holy Eucharist 2, Christ Church, Cobh

11.30am Holy Eucharist 2, St Lappan’s Church, Little Island

4.00pm Service of Lessons and Carols (with the Clerks), Christ Church, Cobh

Monday, 23rd December

7.00 pm ‘Blue Christmas’/Longest Night Service, Christ Church, Cobh

This service is intended for those experiencing grief, pain and loss during the holidays.

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

7.30pm United Service of Holy Communion, St Lappan’s Church, Little Island

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

10.00am Holy Eucharist 2, Christ Church, Cobh

11.30am Holy Eucharist 2, St Lappan’s Church, Little Island

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

10.30am United Service of the Word for All Ages, St Lappan’s Little Island

4.00pm Casual Christmas Carol Sing-a-long, Christ Church, Cobh

Wednesday 1st January ~ The Naming and Circumcision of Jesus

10.30am Holy Eucharist 2, Christ Church, Cobh

Sunday 5th January ~ The Epiphany

10.00am Holy Eucharist 2, Christ Church, Cobh

11.30am Holy Eucharist 2, St Lappan’s Church, Little Island

Cork – St Anne’s, Shandon

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

10.15am Holy Communion

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

10.15am Holy Communion

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

10.15am Morning Prayer

Sunday 5th January ~ The Epiphany

10.15am Holy Communion

Cork – St Fin Barre’s Cathedral

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

12 noon The Eucharist (said, in the Deans’ Chapel)

4.00pm Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

11.15am Festal Choral Eucharist of the Nativity

Thursday 26th December – The Feast of Saint Stephen

12 noon The Eucharist (said, in the Deans’ Chapel)

Friday 27th December ~ The Feast of Saint John the Evangelist

12 noon The Eucharist (said, in the Deans’ Chapel)

Saturday 28th December ~ The Feast of the Holy Innocents

12 noon The Eucharist (said, in the Deans’ Chapel)

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

11.15am The Eucharist (said, with hymns)

Wednesday 1st January ~ The Naming and Circumcision of Jesus

12 noon The Eucharist (said, in the Deans’ Chapel)

Sunday 5th January ~ Eve of the Epiphany

11.15am Festal Choral Eucharist

3.30pm Festal Choral Evensong

Monday 6th January ~ The Epiphany

12 noon The Eucharist (said, in the Deans’ Chapel)

Live streamed services are available on

https://www.churchservices.tv/ corkstfinbarre

Cork – Chapel of Christ the Healer, Cork University Hospital

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

9.15am Eucharist

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

9.15am The Blessing of the Crib and Eucharist

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

9.15am Eucharist

Douglas Union with Frankfield

For service times please contact the local clergy here.

Fanlobbus (Dunmanway)

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

11.00am Christmas Crib Service, St Mary’s Church, Dunmanway

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

4.00pm Christmas Crib Service, St Mary’s Church, Dunmanway

9.00pm Eucharist, Christ Church, Drinagh

11.00pm Eucharist, St Edmund’s Church, Coolkelure

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

9.45am Eucharist, St Matthew’s Church, Drimoleague

11.00am Eucharist, St Mary’s Church, Dunmanway

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

11.00am United Service with Methodist Church, St Matthew’s Church, Drimoleague

Sunday 5th January ~ The Epiphany

9.45am Eucharist, Christ Church, Drinagh

11.00am Eucharist, St Mary’s Church, Dunmanway

12.15pm Eucharist, St Matthew’s Church, Drimoleague

Fermoy

For service times please contact the local clergy here.

Kilgarriffe (Clonakilty)

For service times please contact the local clergy here.

Kilmocomogue (Bantry)

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

10.00am Holy Communion, Bantry (St. Brendan the Navigator)

8.00pm Bantry Community Carol Service, Bantry (St. Brendan the Navigator)

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

8.00pm Bantry, Holy Communion, Bantry (St. Brendan the Navigator)

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

10.00am Holy Communion, Bantry (St. Brendan the Navigator)

11.45am Holy Communion, Durrus (St. James)

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

10.00am Holy Communion, Bantry (St. Brendan the Navigator)

Sunday 5th January ~ The Epiphany

10.00am Holy Communion, Bantry (St. Brendan the Navigator)

Kilmoe (Schull)

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

10.00am Holy Communion, Holy Trinity, Schull

11.30am Holy Communion, Altar Church

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

11.30am Service of the Word, Altar Church

Sunday 5th January ~ The Epiphany

10.00am Holy Communion, Holy Trinity, Schull

11.30am Holy Communion, Altar Church

Kinneigh

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

6.00pm Eucharist, St Bartholomew’s Church, Kinneigh

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

9.00am Eucharist, Christ Church, Kilmeen

11.30am Eucharist, St Patricks Church, Farranthomas

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

11.00am United Service, St Patrick’s Church, Farranthomas

Kinsale

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

8.30am Eucharist, St Multose, Kinsale

10.00am Eucharist, Holy Trinity Church, Templetrine

6.00pm Ecumenical Service of Nine Lessons and Carols, St Multose, Kinsale

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

6.00pm Eucharist, Christ Church, Ballymartle

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

8.30am Eucharist, St Multose, Kinsale

10.00am Eucharist, Holy Trinity Church, Templetrine

11.30am Eucharist, St Multose, Kinsale

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

11.30am Morning Prayer, St Multose, Kinsale

Sunday 5th January ~ The Epiphany

8.30am Eucharist, St Multose, Kinsale

10.00am Morning Prayer, Christ Church, Ballymartle

11.30am Celebration of Nollaig na Mban, St Multose, Kinsale

Mallow

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

10.30am Morning Worship, St Mary’s, Doneraile

11.45am Eucharist, St James’s, Mallow

3.00pm Christmas Carols Service, St Mary’s, Castletownroche

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

8.00pm Eucharist, St James’s, Mallow

11.15pm Eucharist, St Mary’s, Doneraile

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

9.45am Festival Eucharist, St Mary’s, Castletownroche

11.30am Festival Eucharist, St James’s, Mallow

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

3.00pm Christmas Carol Service, St Mary’s, Doneraile

Sunday 5th January ~ The Epiphany

10.00am Morning Services in St Mary’s, Catletownroche andSt Mary’s, Doneraile

4.00pm Christingle Celebration, St Jame’s, Mallow

Moviddy (Kilbonane, Templemartin and Kilmurry)

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

7.30pm Ecumenical Service of Nine Lessons and Carols, St. Mark’s Church, Kilbonane

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

10.00pm Eucharist, St. Mark’s Church, Kilbonane

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

09.45am Eucharist, St. Martin’s Church, Templemartin

11.30am Eucharist, St. Andrew’s Church, Kilmurry

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

11.00am Joint Service in St. Mark’s, Kilbonane

Wednesday 1st January ~ Naming and Circumcision of Christ

11.00am Eucharist, St. Mark’s Church, Kilbonane

Sunday 5th January ~ The Epiphany

09.45am Eucharist, St. Martin’s Church, Templemartin

11.30am Eucharist, St. Andrew’s Church, Kilmurry

Rosscarbery

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

9.00pm Eucharist, Myross Church, Union Hall

11.00pm Eucharist, Castleventry Church

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

8.00am Eucharist, St Fachnta’s Cathedral, Rosscarbery

10.00am Eucharist, Leap Church

11.30am Eucharist, St Fachtna’s Cathedral, Rosscarbery

Templebreedy (Crosshaven)

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent

8.30am Eucharist, Holy Trinity, Crosshaven

10.00am Morning Prayer, Nohoval Church

11.30am Morning Prayer, Holy Trinity, Crosshaven

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

11.30pm Eucharist, Holy Trinity, Crosshaven

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

10.00am Eucharist, Nohoval Church

11.30am Eucharist, Holy Trinity, Crosshaven

Thursday 26th December ~ St Stephen’s Day

10.00am Morning Prayer, Holy Trinity, Crosshaven

Friday 27th December ~ The Feast of St John the Evangelist

10.00am Morning Prayer, Holy Trinity, Crosshaven

Saturday 28th December ~ The Feast of the Holy Innocents

10.00am Morning Prayer, Holy Trinity, Crosshaven

Sunday 29th December ~ The First Sunday of Christmas

8.30am Eucharist, Holy Trinity, Crosshaven

10.00am Eucahrist, Nohoval Church

11.30am Eucharist, Holy Trinity, Crosshaven

Wednesday 1st January ~ The Naming and Circumcision of Jesus

10.00am Morning Prayer, Holy Trinity, Crosshaven

Sunday 5th January ~ The Epiphany

8.30am Eucharist, Holy Trinity, Crosshaven

10.00am Eucharist, Nohoval Church

11.30am Eucharist, Holy Trinity, Crosshaven

Youghal

Sunday 22nd December ~ Fourth Sunday of Advent:

11.30am Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, St. Mary’s Collegiate Church, Youghal

Tuesday 24th December ~ Christmas Eve

11.00pm Eucharist, St. Mary’s Collegiate Church, Youghal

Wednesday 25th December ~ Christmas Day

10.00am Eucharist, St. Anne’s, Castlemartyr

11.30am Eucharist, St. Mary’s Collegiate Church, Youghal

Sunday 29th December ~ First Sunday of Christmas

11.30am Carols for Christmas and the New Year, St. Mary’s Collegiate church, Youghal

Sunday 5th January ~ Feast of the Epiphany

10.00am Eucharist, St. Anne’s, Castlemartyr

11.30am Eucharist, St. Mary’s Collegiate Church, Youghal