SOUTH CORK NEWS: Crosshaven Garda honoured for his dedication to local area

23 December 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A Community Garda in Crosshaven is the latest winner of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards.

Stephen Cleary, who lives in Crosshaven with his wife and two children, has been acknowledged for his involvement in local groups and fundraising organisations.

A prominent member of the Crosshaven community, he can often be seen stewarding at events in and around the town, putting up Christmas lights, and volunteering at Templebreedy Save our Steeple, a local group set up to conserve St Matthew’s Church and graveyard in an eco-friendly manner. He is also a leader in the 1st Crosshaven Sea Scouts.

In 2020, Stephen led a team of Cork gardaí who completed a nationwide campaign to run 280 km across two weeks in aid of the Special Olympics.

Eoghan Murphy, General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said: “Congratulations to Stephen on receiving this month’s Community Spirit Award. Stephen’s dedication, kindness, and tireless efforts to the people he serves are truly inspiring. The award is a testament to the positive impact that he has made in the community. We wish Stephen every continued success in his role.”

The Community Spirit Awards recognise people who tirelessly give their time and dedication to the benefit of others.

Vincent O’Donovan, Publisher of The Carrigdhoun Newspaper said: “Stephen is a hardworking and dedicated individual. We are very proud to be associated with the Community Spirit award and Stephen as a nominee embodies the essence of the word community. He is an inspiration to us all.”

The judging panel for the Community Spirit Awards is made up of a mixture of representatives from the public and private sector within the community.

Nominations are open for next month’s awards at: https://www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com/community-spirit-awards/