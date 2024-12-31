Cork students awarded Bord na Móna scholarship

31 December 2024

By Mary Bermingham

Marc Barrett Perez, Niamh O’Brien, Ciaran Kelleher, Lily Clifton and Rory Murphy from Cork are among ten students who have been chosen by Bord na Móna to join the scholarship strand of its ‘Pathways to the Future’ programme, which provides financial supports for individuals interested in pursuing studies and building careers in climate action and sustainable economic development.

All five students from Cork are enrolled at UCC. Marc Barrett Perez is studying a BE in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Niamh O’Brien is studying an ME in Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering, Ciaran Kelleher is studying an ME in Process and Chemical Engineering, Lily Clifton is studying a BE in Process and Chemical Engineering and Rory Murphy is studying a BE in Energy Engineering.

Bord na Móna has also awarded an additional scholarship in partnership with TUS Athlone.

The Pathways to the Future Scholarships are awarded annually to ten students in third level education across Ireland. As the cost of student life can present challenges for

some in third level education, Bord na Móna established its scholarship fund in 2022 to help students manage academic expenses while preparing for future careers.

The other 2024/2025 scholarship recipients include UCD student

Alannah Haugh from Clare, DBS student Paxia Novorin from Dublin, UL student

Tom Tracey from Wexford, Maynooth University student Shane Sullivan from Kildare,

and UCC student Seamus Fleming from Kerry.

Applicants to the Scholarship scheme were required to submit a business case on renewable energy and a personal statement demonstrating their leadership qualities. Eligible candidates were required to be enrolled in undergraduate studies (level 8), masters or doctoral studies, in a discipline relating to climate action and sustainable development.

Additionally, Cormac Petrie from Roscommon was awarded a new scholarship by Bord na Móna in partnership with TUS Athlone, where he is enrolled in the Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering with Energy programme. The scholarship provides financial support to assist with costs associated with further education.

The eleven scholarship recipients were recognised at a special event held in Bord na Móna’s Headquarters in Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Sharon Doyle, Head of HR and Corporate Affairs at Bord na Móna said,

“The Pathways to the Future scholarship provides a fantastic opportunity for students with an interest in climate action and renewable energy, enabling them to further their studies and build a foundation for their careers. Bord na Móna would like to congratulate the recipients of this year’s scholarships and the recipient of our scholarship with TUS Athlone. We were extremely impressed by the innovative and progressive thinking displayed by all of the recipients and wish them all the best for this academic year.”

For more information on the Pathways to the Future Scholarship Programme, please visit https://www.bordnamona.ie/careers/scholarships/

Bord na Móna’s ‘Pathways to the Future’ programme consists of three different pathways: a Scholarship Pathway, a Graduate Pathway and an Apprenticeship Pathway. All three of the pathways offer support and opportunities for those hoping to build careers in climate solutions, renewable energy and sustainable economic development.