251-C-1 Lord Mayor’s new car is Electric Ford Capri Coupe SUV

4 January 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor’s car used to be a saloon, but in recent years switched to being electric and an SUV.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Dan Boyle has this week been presented with the 2025 Lord Mayoral car, a fully electric Ford Capri Premium, by David Gregg, Ford Pro Sales Manager on behalf of John Manning, Market Lead, Henry Ford & Son Ltd.

This is the fourth year that an electric vehicle is being used to support the Lord Mayor of Cork’s duties, highlighting Cork City Council’s commitment to “promoting a sustainable city for all”.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Dan Boyle said: “For over 80 years, Ford & Sons has supported the office of the Lord Mayor by providing a vehicle. As a tradition this is unique in so many ways and has evolved over time to the provision of fully electric cars in recent years. As the first citizen, I want to lead by example and help promote sustainable ways of travel. For four years now, Ford & Sons have helped the office of the Lord Mayor to highlight the ways in which we can be a more sustainable city, and for this, I am grateful.”

John Manning, Market Lead, Henry Ford & Son Ltd. said: “We are honoured to continue our long-standing partnership with the Lord Mayor’s office, a tradition that has spanned more than 80 years. The presentation of the fully electric Ford Capri Premium as the 2025 Lord Mayoral car reflects not only our shared history in Cork but also our shared commitment to sustainability and innovation. This vehicle exemplifies Ford’s vision for the future of mobility, combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional performance, and we are proud to support Cork City’s leadership in promoting greener ways to travel.”

The Ford Capri Premium Electric Extended Spec has a range of 595 km with a charging speed of 28mins.