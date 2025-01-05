Do you want to work in Forestry?

5 January 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

60% of 18–34-year-olds view forestry careers as attractive, with over 25% of all surveyed describing them as very attractive

57% of women surveyed express interest in forestry roles

80% of respondents believe Ireland should be self-sufficient in timber supply

Coillte’s 2025 Forestry Scholarship Programme is open for applications. Building on the success of its inaugural programme, which saw scholarships being awarded to three students, the scholarship provides substantial financial and career support for students pursuing a full-time, third level forestry programme at University College Dublin (UCD) or South East Technological University (SETU).

Offering up to €20,000 per recipient across their degree, alongside paid summer placements and career opportunities with Coillte, the scholarship was created to address the growing need for skilled professionals to support Ireland’s environmental and economic sustainability. Inaugural scholars Áine O’Dwyer (Donegal), Mia Sibbald (Kildare) and Alex Power (Waterford), now in their first semester at SETU, are already benefiting from the programme.

The launch of the 2025 Forestry Scholarship comes amid growing interest in forestry careers, as revealed by a recent RED C survey commissioned by Coillte. This survey found that 60% of 18–34-year-olds view a career in the forest and wood sector as attractive, with over a quarter of all those surveyed describing it as very attractive. Furthermore, 57% of women surveyed expressed interest in a career in forestry, highlighting the sector’s broadening appeal across diverse demographics.

This growing interest aligns with the industry’s pivotal role in addressing Ireland’s climate and housing challenges, while meeting the increasing demand for sustainable timber. Public sentiment also strongly supports forestry’s role in addressing these challenges:

Nearly 70% of RED C survey respondents favour increased timber frame housing , reflecting a rise in support since 2022.

, reflecting a rise in support since 2022. 80% believe Ireland should be self-sufficient in timber production, with over half strongly agreeing.

The forestry sector is recognised as a key driver of Ireland’s climate action objectives, requiring more than 1,700 skilled professionals by 2030 to meet the ambitions of Ireland’s Forest Strategy.

Launching the 2025 Coillte Forestry Scholarship programme, Mark Carlin, Managing Director of Coillte Forest, said: “Forestry is essential to Ireland’s environmental and economic future, offering diverse careers in a wide variety of areas. With CAO applications now open, we encourage students to consider forestry as a meaningful career that contributes to a greener, more self-sufficient Ireland.”

Carlin added: “Forestry is not just about planting and harvesting trees – it is a dynamic, multifaceted sector. There is a wide range of careers available, including planners who use sophisticated information technology to develop strategic forest management plans, ecologists working to protect and enhance biodiversity across our estate, supply-chain managers working to co-ordinate the supply of sustainable wood products, and recreation managers delivering trails and activities for people to enjoy. Sustainability is at the heart of forestry today and technological innovation continues to transform the forest sector.”

Speaking about the scholarship’s impact, inaugural scholar, Alex Power, said: “Receiving the Coillte scholarship has opened doors for me. It’s not just the financial support—it’s being part of a sector that plays such an important role in tackling climate change and supporting rural communities. My first few weeks at SETU have been exciting and inspiring, as I learn about sustainable forest management and how forestry can help build a greener future.”